Selling Sunset 2024 breakups: Every couple that has called it quits

From the show’s former power couple splitting to a “physically aggressive” divorce, the Selling Sunset breakups from this year have been dramatic.

Unfortunately, not every relationship works out. While some end cordially, others can end in chaos.

This 50/50 chance also applies to Selling Sunset. There are still some happy couples that the series shows off, yet there are some splits that have to be addressed and most are coming from this year.

Selling Sunset 2024: Which stars have broken up?

This list includes stars who are currently involved with the show as well as former cast members. So far, 2024 has seen three total breakups, including two divorces.

Christine Quinn & Christian Richard

Netflix

Every fan’s jaw dropped when it was reported that alum Christine Quinn’s husband Christian Richard was arrested after an alleged domestic violence situation that also reportedly involved their son.

Christian filed for divorce days later, and the estranged couple is going through the process of finalizing it. Christine currently has a temporary restraining order against Christian.

Chelsea & Jeff Lazkani

INSTAGRAM

Just days before Christian filed for divorce against Christine, Chelsea Lazanki filed for divorce against her husband Jeff after over five years of marriage and two kids together.

Subsequently, it was reported that Jeff has accused his estranged wife of being “physically aggressive” towards him. Their divorce has not been finalized as of yet.

Brett Oppenheim & Samantha Abdul

Via Instagram, Brett’s new relationship with his new girlfriend Daniela was soft-launched. However, this does confirm that his romantic relationship with tattoo artist Samantha Abdul (which started back in 2022) was officially over without any kind of break-up statement from either one of them.

Is this going to be all of the splits from this year, or are there more coming? Check back here for more updates.

