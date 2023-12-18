Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause responds to rumors she’s been in 500 street fights

Rumor has it that Chrishell Stause has been involved in more than 500 street fights. Here’s what she has to say about it.

While watching episodes of Selling Sunset on Netflix, it’s easy for viewers to think of Chrishell Stause as classy and chic.

The hard-working real estate agent has a history of selling million-dollar mansions, acting in soap operas, and appearing in music videos.

Chrishell being part of more than 500 street fights is a new rumor that’s been circulating about her – and it’s incredibly bizarre!

Chrishell Stause responds to wild rumors

Social media users have been spreading the narrative that Chrishell has been part of more than 500 street fights throughout her life.

Selling Sunset fans are running rampant with this fictional tale, and Chrishell just intervened to add her two cents.

Chrishell playfully addressed her street fight rumor with her fans.

On a TikTok video shared via Reddit, someone posted, “Chrishell, I need to know if you’ve seen the ‘Chrishell has been in 500 Street fights’ Reddit [crying laughing emojis].”

Chrishell responded by saying, “About 500 people sent me this and when I tell you, I cried [crying laughing emojis] I didn’t know how to respond, but please tell them all the rumors are true.” She added the muscle arm and fist emojis for extra comedic flair.

Based on Chrishell‘s use of playful emojis, it’s clear that she’s merely now in on the joke with her fans. Redditors have been positively responding to Chrishell’s sense of humor.

One person wrote, “Loool I’m glad she’s seen it. it’s so ridiculous and silly and tbh really was the lighthearted fun this place needed even if it started off as a question, not a joke.”

Someone else added, “Chrishell is the sweetest so I was taken aback when I saw it LMAO.”

A third user chimed in to say, “I hope the person that made the original post knows the hilarious impact this has had on people.”

For more jaw-dropping and interesting Selling Sunset content, you’ll find what you’re looking for here.