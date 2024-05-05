Selling The O.C.’s Kayla Cardona sells most expensive home in show’s history

Selling a $25 million dollar home should come with quite a hefty commission for this Season 3 Selling the O.C. star.

While all of the drama and romance are highly entertaining, Selling The O.C. is supposed to focus on the real estate agents and the luxury properties they are trying to sell.

Just like the chaos between the stars seemed to take to a whole new level in Season 3 (even during the press interviews for it), the homes and their listing prices also did not hold back. One home in particular was a beachfront paradise that was being listed for a whopping $28,500,000.

Article continues after ad

Not only did it make history as the most expensive listing in The O.C.’s history by a long shot, but its selling price was reportedly the biggest the Corona Del Mar neighborhood had ever seen.

That’s right. It ended up being sold, and Kayla Cardona was the agent responsible for making it happen.

Article continues after ad

“We sold it in the 11th hour. It was a quick close for $25 million, so I’m very thankful,” the Season 3 star confirmed in an interview.

While she might not be one of the cast members making the most headlines like Alexandra Jarvis and Alexandra Rose, Kayla definitely just cemented that she is a force to be reckoned with in the real estate industry. Maybe a sale like this even warrants a spin-off of her own?