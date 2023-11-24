Christine Quinn addresses demand for Selling Sunset return

Fans have been curious if Christine Quinn will return for Selling Sunset season 8, it looks like we finally have an answer. Here is what Christine said about her possible comeback.

Christine Quinn was one of the main cast members of Netflix’s most popular real estate reality show, Selling Sunset. She disappeared from the show dramatically after the season 5 finale. She found herself in the role of a charismatic antagonist and the fans loved it.

Her popularity through the show earned her 5 million followers on Instagram, and ever since her departure fans have been wondering about the possibility of her being back on the show. They especially demanded her return after Nichole Young joined the show.

The most recent season of Selling Sunset was a huge success, and the announcement for Season 8 was dropped right after the Reunion episode. Naturally, fans wondered if the producers could have Christine back this time.

Will Christine Quinn be on Selling Sunset season 8?

Fans took it upon themselves to ask Christine, so when she uploaded a Kurt Geiger photoshoot video on her Instagram page, they flooded the comments with the same question: Is she planning to come back?

The reality star replied, “Sorry babe! Moved on to better things & sooo much happier.”

After leaving Selling Sunset, Christine has been very busy with her career in the fashion industry. In 2022, she walked for Balenciaga during Couture Week along with famous names such as Nicole Kidman and Kim Kardashian.

In the past, she has always expressed how she wants to continue focusing on modeling, fashion, and her real estate business. So, it’s a clear no from her – Christine Quinn will not be joining the Selling Sunset season 8 cast.