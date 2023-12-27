Selling Sunset fans don’t think Davina Potratz was ever a “girl’s girl”

Fans of Selling Sunset have a lot to say about Davina Potratz and her time starring on the show back in the day.

When Davina Potratz left Selling Sunset, she didn’t release a statement or make a big announcement about it.

It was sort of a shock to the system when she simply disappeared from the cast lineup in 2020.

Now, fans of the show have a lot to say about her energy and attitude while she was still filming episodes.

Was Davina Potratz ever a “girl’s girl“?

A Reddit thread has been launched to talk about Davina’s time filming Selling Sunset among the rest of her former cast members.

The person who started the thread wrote, “I know this has been said a million times… But Davina just isn’t a girl’s girl. Being direct and being rude can be the same thing for sure. Except it’s like that ‘casually cruel in the name of being honest.’”

They went on to describe Davina’s consistent drama with Chrishell Stause. The Redditor also touched upon the fact that Davina was good friends with Christine Quinn. According to them, Christine also had a reputation for being somewhat of a bully.

The Redditor ended their post by saying, “Davina just triggers the bullied kid in me.”

Others chimed in with their thoughts. One person wrote, “Yes, Davina is rude. I think she realizes it eventually in later seasons.”

Someone else pinned the drama on Davina’s cultural heritage. They wrote, “This gets said about Davina a lot. While agree she has an abrasive approach and I don’t particularly care for her, I think a lot of people don’t realize she is German, from Germany directly.

“Their culture is different and that’s just how they speak. They are direct and don’t pull any punches. Most Americans find this to be rude, but to her, it’s normal and acceptable.”

The argument for whether she’s a girl’s girl or not presses on. As of now, Davina still isn’t part of the Selling Sunset cast lineup as we head into Season 8.