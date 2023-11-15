Selling Sunset: What is Amanza Smith’s net worth?

Amanza Smith has been a consistent figure on the Selling Sunset cast lineup. Where does her net worth currently stand?

Season 7 of Selling Sunset has been a season of drama for Amanza Smith. Although her friendships seemed to be smooth sailing earlier on in the show, that hasn’t been the case most recently.

Based on her awkward tension with Chrishell Stause right now, viewers are on the edge of their seats to see where Amanza’s storyline is headed for future seasons of the show.

Now, it’s time to do a deep dive into her finances. Where exactly does her net worth stand today after a successful career in real estate?

Amanza Smith has a net worth of $1 million

Amanza Smith on Instagram.

According to Pop Buzz, Amanza’s net worth is estimated to fall around $1 million. The bulk of her net worth has been accrued thanks to her position at the Oppenheim Group as a real estate agent.

Before becoming a full-fledged agent, she worked as an interior designer for the brokerage. Her friendship with Jason Oppenheim is one of the reasons why her career has expanded so much over the last few years.

She opened up about her failed marriage on Selling Sunset to explain why the real estate industry is so important to her.

She was married to a former NFL player named Ralph Brown who dipped out on her and their two kids together. Without any support from Ralph (or knowledge of his whereabouts), stepping up to take care of their kids became a hugely motivating factor.

Amanza Smith posing for a social media shot.

Along with building her net worth as a real estate agent, Amanza and the rest of her Selling Sunset co-stars earn money for their time filming their hit Netflix reality TV show. The exact dollar amount they earn per episode isn’t public knowledge, though.

What we do know is that Amanza is willing to invest in her wardrobe! Her fashion sense is always on point in episodes of the show and in every pic posted on her Instagram feed.