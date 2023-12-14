Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan reveals she’d date a woman

Selling Sunset fans are curious about Emma Hernan’s willingness to date a woman. Here’s her official answer.

The agents of Selling Sunset don’t spend every waking hour selling million-dollar listings in the greater Los Angeles area.

Sometimes, they socialize in their free time, filming quirky YouTube videos to keep their fans informed and entertained.

Bre Tiesi invited Emma Hernan, and Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet to join her on her YouTube channel, where she asked Emma a question about dating women.

Bre, Emma, and Mary linked up to answer an influx of questions from curious Selling Sunset fans. One fan wanted to know whether or not Emma would be willing to date a woman.

Emma responded by saying, “I didn’t realize how big of a thing this was… if I would date a woman? I’ve already said yes!”

Mary jokingly added, “Girls, line up. Guys and girls!” Emma then playfully said, “Slip and slide into my DMs.”

Fans of the show still remember Emma’s connection with a real estate developer named Micah McDonald during Season 5.

They connected over their shared love for entrepreneurship, which had viewers excited about the possibilities of a blooming relationship.

Although Emma just revealed her openness to potentially dating a woman in the future, fans were also excited to question her about what happened between her and Micah.

When Bre asked her about it, Emma didn’t offer an insightful answer. Instead, she made a face implying that the relationship fizzled out.

Emma and Micah certainly hit it off while filming Selling Sunset, but based on her lack of a response, it doesn’t look like they’re still in each other’s lives.

Mary tried to lighten the mood by letting everyone know that Micah still socializes with her husband, Romain Bonnet.

Now that fans have answers about Emma’s willingness to date both men and women, the future of her love life will be an interesting topic to keep up with in Season 8 and beyond.

