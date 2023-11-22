Selling Sunset: 5 times Chrishell Stause has been slammed by her co-stars 

Chrishell Stause has been at the center of drama more than a few times since Season 1 of Selling Sunset. Her co-stars haven’t always had her best interest.

It’s not a secret that Chrishell Stause has been thought of as the “sweetheart” of Selling Sunset since Season 1.

There’s a reason she has more followers than anyone else on the cast. She currently has 3.8 million fans on Instagram.

Unfortunately for Chrishell, her co-stars haven’t always treated her in the kindest ways. Here are five times Chrishell was slammed by the women she films Selling Sunset with.

Christine Quinn called her fake

Christine Quinn and Chrishell Stause.

Christine Quinn is no longer part of Selling Sunset, but when she was, she was filmed bullying Chrishell at every opportunity.

During the Season 1 finale, Christine got in Chrishell’s face and called her fake. Christine also publicly sided with Chrishell’s ex-husband, Justin Hartley, even though it looked like Justin potentially cheated on Chrishell with his new wife.

Nicole Young dredged up old grudges

NETFLIX Nicole Young and Chrishell Stause.

The drama between Nicole Young and Chrishell started unraveling way before Nicole joined the cast of Selling Sunset.

These two real estate agents had off-camera drama regarding a real estate listing that didn’t work out in Nicole‘s favor.

Instead of letting it go and moving on, Nicole continually poked at Chrishell in a way that seemed incessant. It got to the point where Chrishell snapped and accused Nicole of using illegal substances.

Amanza Smith shamed Chrishell in a video

Amanza Smith and Chrishell Stause.

Amanza Smith and Chrishell were close friends for years… up until Season 7 rolled around. When Chrishell skipped the Oppenheim Group dinner during a trip to Mexico, Amanza simply couldn’t handle it.

She was so offended by Chrishell’s absence that she sent a cringeworthy video of herself trying to guilt and shame Chrishell for the decision.

Marie-Lou Nurk projected her own insecurities

Marie-Lou Nurk and Chrishell Stause.

Marie-Lou Nurk’s relationship with Jason Oppenheim is the reason drama between her and Chrishell sprouted in the first place.

Although Marie-Lou and Jason are broken up now, Marie-Lou accused Chrishell of having lingering feelings for Jason while filming Season 7 of the show. Chrishell was so bothered by her remarks that she walked out on their meal.

Davina Potratz judged Chrishell’s divorce

Davina Potratz and Chrishell Stause.

Davina Potratz is another Selling Sunset cast member who’s no longer part of the show. When she was, she didn’t shy away from confrontation.

In a heated conversation at one of the groups’ gatherings, Davina made some brutal comments about Chrishell’s divorce from Justin. Needless to say, Davina’s words were unwarranted.

Since Chrishell has constantly dealt with high levels of negativity from her co-stars, her personality has started to shift. Some fans believe this is a good thing because they’re noticing her starting to stand up for herself more often.