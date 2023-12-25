Chelsea Lazkani responds to the public’s commentary about Selling Sunset fashion

Chelsea Lazkani from Selling Sunset just jokingly clapped back at fans of the show who always have something to say about her fashion sense.

Most of the time, it seems there’s no avoiding the onslaught of opinions that roll in from social media users.

The ladies of Selling Sunset have received endless criticism for their feuds, their romantic relationships, and more than anything else, their fashion choices.

Chelsea Lazkani posted a TikTok video poking fun at the topic with her fans and followers. Here’s what she said.

Chelsea Lazkani leans into her sense of humor

Chelsea shared a playful TikTok video of herself fake crying while wearing a skin-tight mini-dress. The jet-black dress had thin spaghetti straps and slightly ruched material over her chest.

The caption she added said, “Me crying over spending too much money, then realizing you all keep wanting us to ‘bring the fashion’ on Selling Sunset.”

The video comes as a direct response to Selling Sunset fans who always have something to say about outfits they see on the real estate agents at the Oppenheim Group.

Some fans insist that Christine Quinn set the bar as a fashionista during earlier seasons of the show.

Christine parted ways with Selling Sunset after facing some serious drama with Emma Hernan. Even though she’s no longer part of the show, the remaining agents love dressing up for mansion tours, trips to Cabo, and simple brunch meet-ups.

Chelsea‘s video was received well by most TikTokers who understand that she’s simply making light of the constant critiques pouring in.

One person wrote, “I absolutely love you. I love how you get to the point with anyone that stands in your way. But I think you’re a very sweet person as well.“

To keep up with all things related to Selling Sunset, read more here.