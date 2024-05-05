EntertainmentReality TV

Selling The O.C. fans confused over Alexandra Rose’s role in Season 3

Je'Kayla Crawford
Alexandra Rose from Selling The O.C.Netflix

To say the very least, real estate agent Alexandra Rose is not the leading star in Selling The O.C. Season 3.

The third season of Selling The O.C. is here and it features a fairly large cast. With 14 real estate agents with big personalities and grudges battling for the spotlight, there are bound to be a few stars that are left in the dust when it comes to screen time. And by some people, Alexandra Rose is pretty much the only person who has the short end of the stick.

In the first two seasons, she received a great deal of screentime mainly for her up-and-down friendship with co-star (and fellow Alex) Alexandra Jarvis

But in Season 3 she was pushed to the backburner so much that most viewers didn’t even notice she was there.

On May 3, O.C. fans quickly took to Reddit after watching the season and were in agreement that Rose wasn’t a very prominent part of it at all. Some even went as far as stating that she brought “nothing” to the table.

One fan wrote: “I think she spoke twice the whole season.. Probably wrong but genuinely… She rang the bell twice… Do not remember her speaking outside of those two scenes… Except once. It’s pointless for her to even be in the show now.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote: “Did she get paid to be in it.. I’d be shocked with how little she did.”

Since the entire third season was released at once, it won’t be until Season 4 (that is if Netflix greenlights one) for her to regain some of her prominence on the show.

Related Topics

Selling Sunset

About The Author

Je'Kayla Crawford

Je'Kayla is a US Reality TV Senior Writer with Dexerto. She covers all things Reality TV news, with a focus on Love Is Blind and Below Deck. Feel free to reach out at jekayla.crawford@dexerto.com.

keep reading
chelsea lazkani
Reality TV
Selling Sunset 2024 breakups: Every couple that has called it quits
Je'Kayla Crawford
Season 1 cast of Buying London
Reality TV
Buying London: Everything we know about Netflix’s unofficial Selling Selling spin-off
Je'Kayla Crawford
Alexandra and Polly from Selling The O.C.
Reality TV
Selling The O.C. stars get into tense dispute during Season 3 interview
Je'Kayla Crawford
Selling The O.C.'s Alexandra
Reality TV
Selling The O.C.’s Alexandra Jarvis explains how “toxic” environment led to her exit
Je'Kayla Crawford

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.