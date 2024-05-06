Selling The O.C. viewers lose their minds over “cringe” Season 3 music

Fans are loving the drama, romance, and fashion in Season 3 of Selling The O.C. But the music? Yeah, not so much.

Just like its predecessor, Selling The O.C. doesn’t have an official theme song where all of the real estate agents come together and pose for an organized intro.

Instead, each episode is crammed full of songs and every episode has a completely different soundtrack. And while fans were okay with this layout for the first few seasons, Season 3 viewers are making it known that they are over it.

On May 4, O.C. fans took to Reddit to call out the production of the show for the songs that are used in the episodes, with some calling them “cringe” and “simply nauseating”.

One fan wrote, “I CANT handle the AI-produced, cringey, super loud, boss-babe 2010 pop songs in this goddamn show.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “We DO NOT NEED IT! They fill every second with this music. I would appreciate a second of silence.”

The same criticism has been given to Selling Sunset, with fans claiming that the songs all sound the exact same and that they never match the volume of the actual episode.

Netflix hasn’t announced whether or not the O.C. has been approved for Season 4, but if so, hopefully, the production will hear the fans’ thoughts on the music so they don’t notice a drop in viewership.