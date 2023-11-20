Why Heather Rae El Moussa may never return to Selling Sunset

Heather Rae El Moussa is hinting that she might never return to Selling Sunset. These are the details.

Heather Rae El Moussa was noticeably missing from the majority of Selling Sunset Season 7. Although she appeared in the first few episodes, she dipped out earlier than the rest of her classmates for maternity leave.

Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Bre Tiesi, and her other cast mates went on to carry the weight of the show without her.

Is it possible this trend will continue in Season 8 and beyond? Here’s what Heather just revealed regarding her presence on the show.

Is Heather Rae El Moussa done with Selling Sunset?

According to People, it seems that Heather has been living her best life since stepping back from Selling Sunset. She said, “I love being able to prioritize my family and my happiness and step away from some of the drama that Selling Sunset brought into my life.”

She continued, “A lot of things happened that I choose not to speak about, but overall I am very happy with how my life is.”

Instagram/@theheatherraeelmoussa Heather Rae El Moussa in an Instagram selfie.

Heather is still a real estate agent at the Oppenheim Group, but that doesn’t mean she’ll be forced to film future episodes with the rest of the cast.

Knowing how she feels about experiencing life with less drama serves as a major hint that she may never return to the show.

Another thing that might hold her back from giving Selling Sunset her time and attention would be HGTV‘s The Flipping El Moussas.

The new reality TV show is one she can film alongside her husband, Tarek El Moussa. Season 1 premiered in 2023, and Season 2 will be dropping on the network in 2024.

The fact that Heather films this new reality TV show with her husband touches on the fact that she cares about prioritizing her family.

She hasn’t directly announced her full departure from Selling Sunset, but this is something fans should potentially brace themselves for.