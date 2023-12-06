Selling Sunset fans are demanding Vanessa Villela’s return

Vanessa Villela left Netflix’s Selling Sunset after filming two seasons. Here’s what fans think of her departure.

When Vanessa Villela left Selling Sunset, it devastated many fans of the show. She only stayed with the cast for two seasons before moving on to other ventures.

Vanessa was a highly diplomatic and peaceful individual. She did her best to befriend Christine Quinn, even though there was drama attached to that friendship.

People who enjoy watching Selling Sunset have spoken up about how much they miss Vanessa’s presence in each episode. Here’s what people are saying.

Article continues after ad

Selling Sunset fans hope to see Vanessa Villela again

A handful of Reddit threads have been launched to discuss Vanessa and her absence from Selling Sunset in the most recent seasons.

Article continues after ad

One Reddit thread, in particular, starts with a fan of the show asking everyone to share their thoughts about Vanessa’s exit.

One person wrote, “She had a potentially great storyline. Her demographic as a Latina and a new love w a wedding on the horizon.

“I don’t think she was messy enough and that is why she is not back, by either her choice or theirs. I wish her all the best!”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Someone else added, “I’m sad she was a breath of fresh air and felt like a normal person in this world of glam even though she is glamorous but she wasn’t about drama and was actually working hard and focusing on her job and life.”

Article continues after ad

The third Redditor chimed in to say, “She was gorgeous and had potential (for me) since she was supposed to sell Real Estate in Malibu.

“And I love looking at beach houses. They only showed ONE beach house the season she was introduced.”

Article continues after ad

Even though there are plenty of Selling Sunset fans who would love to see Vanessa return, it’s unlikely that will ever happen.

After Vanessa left, some exciting new real estate agents were added to the lineup. These agents include Emma Hernan, Nicole Young, Chelsea Lazkani, and Bre Tiesi.

Vanessa‘s Instagram feed proves that she’s been busy living her best life including getting married in 2022, keeping up with her fitness routine, and snagging acting gigs here and there.

Article continues after ad