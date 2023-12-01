Selling Sunset viewers are seriously confused about Nicole Young’s age

Nicole Young has been at the heart of her fair share of Selling Sunset drama and now her age is being questioned.

Ever since Nicole Young joined the cast of Selling Sunset, drama at the Oppenheim Group has been at an all-time high.

Her feud with Chrishell Stause was extremely messy. In fact, it might have been worse than the drama Chrishell used to have with Christine Quinn!

Most recently, fans of Selling Sunset are facing some confusion about how old Nicole is. Here’s what everyone should know about her true age.

Article continues after ad

How old is Nicole Young from Selling Sunset?

Multiple publications, including Capital FM, report that Nicole is 37 years old. Despite the fact that more than one source claims she’s 37, some fans aren’t so sure.

Article continues after ad

A Reddit thread has been launched to discuss the topic. The user who started the thread wrote, “Nicole is how old????!! Who was going to tell me that Nicole is 53??? [shocked emoji].

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“She looks pretty good for her age I would’ve guessed 40 to 45, not in her 50s. She acts so juvenile for a person in their 50s. As well as Chrishell (42) and Amanza (46) they act like high schoolers. At least they look good.”

Article continues after ad

Another user quickly responded to set the original poster straight by saying, “Nicole is actually 37. I don’t know why Google says 53 but she definitely looks older than her real age.”

Article continues after ad

Nicole Young on Selling Sunset.

It turns out that the person who launched the Reddit thread came across a false Google post stating that Nicole was 53 years old. The Google post they saw is no longer searchable.

In reality, most of the Selling Sunset cast is in their late 30s or early 40s. This includes Heather Rae El Moussa who’s currently 36 and Mary Fitzgerald who’s 43.