Why Selling Sunset fans are calling Bre Tiesi “delulu”

Fans of Selling Sunset are sharing their opinions about Bre Tiesi on social media, and “delulu” is the word that’s circulating.

The newest seasons of Selling Sunset have been more buzz-worthy than ever thanks to Bre Tiesi joining the cast.

Her storylines have been intriguing to keep up with and social media users have been weighing in with their thoughts.

Most recently, a Reddit thread was launched describing Bre as being “delulu” — but this is a label Bre seems to be embracing proudly and wholeheartedly.

Why was Bre Tiesi labeled “delulu”

Bre posted an Instagram story that garnered tons of attention from Selling Sunset fans. The quote said, “Men who provide emotional security and display, wise leadership will get the softest, most feminine, relaxed, trusting, ‘guard down,’ submissive, nurturing version of their women.”

Redditors responded in troves. One person wrote, “… She is so DELULU.” Another user added, “I feel like at this point what she is doing is a defense mechanism. she wants to justify to the world why she is in this relationship.”

Someone else chimed in to say, “That’s so crazy you said this because the first word that popped into my mind while reading that was DELUSION.”

Being given this type of label doesn’t seem to be something that bothers Bre, though.

She later posted another Instagram story with a new quote. It said, “You gotta believe in yourself so much that you come across as delusional.”

One Redditor joined the chat to say, “I mean, that’s a good attitude to have as long as you’re not doing something that might cause irreparable harm.”

A third user chimed in to simply say, “Good for her.”

It’s likely that opinions about Bre, her romantic situation, and her views on life will always have fans of Selling Sunset feeling divided.

At the end of the day, Bre has made it abundantly clear that she’s unbothered by random opinions from unknown strangers.