Will Davina Potratz ever return to Selling Sunset after her unexpected Season 5 exit?

Davina Potratz has noticeably been missing from Selling Sunset since Season 5, but she never announced anything. Where exactly did she disappear to?

If you’ve been keeping up with Selling Sunset, one familiar face has noticeably been missing. Davina Potratz was a big deal during the earlier seasons of the show thanks to all of her ongoing drama with Chrishell Stause.

Her friendship with Christine Quinn also hit plenty of bumps in the road due to their inability to get on the same page about various rumors and stories in the office.

Weirdly enough, fans haven’t really seen much of Davina since Season 5. Where did she go — and is she ever coming back?

Is Davina Potratz returning to Selling Sunset?

Davina didn’t appear in a single episode of Selling Sunset Season 7. Back during Season 5, her appearances were already becoming more and more minimal.

She only snagged brief moments of camera time in a handful of the episodes. It was extremely obvious that Davina wasn’t around for Season 6, but she never made a statement about her exit.

According to People, Divina quit the Oppenheim Group in 2020 to start working for a competing real estate brokerage in Beverly Hills.

Her new position is at Douglas Elliman. Since there aren’t any Netflix camera crews following Douglas Elliman real estate agents around Southern California, it’s pretty much impossible to catch glimpses of Davina in action at this juncture.

Fortunately for fans of Selling Sunset, losing Davina doesn’t necessarily mean losing out on quality reality television.

With Davina gone, more space has been created for other real estate agents to bring their energy to the table. This includes Chelsea Lazkani and Bre Tiesi.

The other real estate agents who have been around since day one with interesting storylines to follow include Mary Fitzgerald and Amanza Smith.

Based on what we know about Davina’s reasons for leaving the Oppenheim Group, it’s unlikely she’ll ever return to Selling Sunset.