Will Maya Vander ever return to Selling Sunset after her shocking Season 5 exit?

Selling Sunset’s Maya Vander parted ways with the show after Season 5. Her reason for leaving was heartbreakingly sad. Has anything changed?

The cast of Selling Sunset certainly knows how to bring the drama. There are constant “catfights” between real estate agents working for the Oppenheim Group all the time.

One of the agents who somehow figured out how to stay out of much of the drama was Maya Vander. She stuck around from Season 1 until Season 5.

After her shocking exit, fans are curious to know if she’ll ever return. Season 7 of Selling Sunset is airing on Netflix soon. Will she be part of it at all? Here’s what fans of the show should know.

Maya Vander will not be part of Selling Sunset Season 7

We’ve got unfortunate news for fans of the show who were hoping to see more of Maya. She revealed that continuing on with the show simply isn’t in the cards.

Back in June 2022, she shared a message on her Instagram story saying, “So… I ’m very proud of my Selling Sunset family for getting two more seasons and hopefully an Emmy nomination.

“I decided not to go on with the show and it was not an easy decision! Being part of such a successful hit is absolutely amazing and I am so grateful for [it]!”

She went on to explain her viewpoint by saying, “The last few months were not easy. Losing a baby at 38 weeks following a miscarriage is just too much to handle.

“I just want to be home with my husband and beautiful kids who I absolutely adore. Focusing on growing my Maya Vander Group and joining Compass is the right decision for me to move forward.”

Although that story post was from 2022, the sentiment still applies now. She wasn’t part of Season 6 and she won’t be part of Season 7.

Now she’s relocated to Miami with her husband and children, filming a Southern California-based show wouldn’t be an easy feat anyway. Selling Sunset fans can keep up with her on social media, though. Mara currently has 1.3 million followers on Instagram.