Selling Sunset: Are Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet and Chelsea feuding?

Is there something negative brewing between Chelsea Lazkani and Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet? Here’s what we know.

Different feuds are always popping up between cast members on Selling Sunset. This has been an ongoing trend since Season 1.

Is it possible that an unlikely squabble just sparked between Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet and Chelsea Lazkani?

Thanks to diehard fans of Selling Sunset, details about this potential feud aren’t slipping through the cracks without going unnoticed.

What’s going on between Chelsea Lazkani and Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet?

A Reddit thread was launched to find out if Chelsea ever started drama with Heather Rae El Moussa. The Redditor who started the thread says Mary is the one who made that claim in the first place.

While trying to decipher if Chelsea ever started drama with Heather, other Redditors chimed in to discuss if there’s secretly a deeper issue going on between Mary and Chelsea.

One person wrote, “So Mary, who famously wants to avoid all conflict, actually was talking sh** about Chelsea on a podcast when she wasn’t there to defend herself? Yikes.”

Another person added, “No real basis for this, but I suspect Chelsea being quite vocal to the cast, including Jason about Mary’s failings as a manager, may have sullied Mary’s opinion of Chelsea. Especially in the earlier seasons, Mary was very proud of her professional reputation and career.”

A third user joined the chat to say, “Mary has always been super weird towards Chelsea. I think it’s because Chelsea is still friends with Christine.”

As of now, Mary and Chelsea haven’t talked about an ongoing feud between them on social media or in any public interviews.

When Season 7 of the show came to an end, they appeared to be on cordial terms with each other. Fans will likely have to wait until Season 8 premieres to find out if there’s really something negative brewing.