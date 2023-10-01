Where to find Slugma in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask expansion brings back Pokemon from previous regions, including Johto’s Slugma and Magcargo. Here’s how to find these two Fire-type Pokemon in Kitakami.

Slugma is a molten lava Fire-type Pokemon that originally appeared in the Johto region. Its evolution, Magcargo, gives it much more defense, making it a Physically bulky Fire-type Pokemon.

While Slugma was missing from the base Scarlet & Violet games, fans of this fire slug will be glad to know they can now find it in the first DLC expansion The Teal Mask.

Below you’ll find everything you need to know to catch a Slugma in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet and then evolve it into Magcargo.

Where to find Slugma in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Slugma can be found in rocky and mountainous areas of Kitakami. Specifically, trainers can find Slugma around the Crystal Pool and the later sections of the Infernal Pass.

Where to find Magcargo in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Magcargo cannot be found in the wild in Scarlet and Violet. This means players will need to evolve a Slugma to add one to their team.

How to evolve Slugma into Magcargo in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Slugma evolves into Magcargo at level 38. This is easy enough thanks to the Teal Mask’s elevated levels, so you simply need to take Slugma into battle or use some Exp. Candies.

That’s all you need to know about finding Slugma and Magcargo in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. If you found that helpful, check out our other Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

