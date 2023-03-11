Pokemon Go players frustrated after Regidrago Elite Raids begin with widespread crashes

Pokemon Go players voice their frustration after Regidrago’s Elite Raid event opened up with widespread crashing across different regions.

Pokemon Go players have detailed why the recent Regidrago Elite Raids have been a frustrating experience all around.

Over the course of the event, players took to social media to voice their complaints about the myriad of issues they experienced trying to participate in raids.

To make matters worse, many fans were left frustrated after the mobile game went down altogether right before the event’s 11:00 AM start time.

Pokemon Go Regidrago Elite Raids begin with crashes

Members of the Pokemon Go community flocked to social media posts that showed evidence of the game crashing right before the start of the Elite Raid event and shared similar experiences.

A post on the Pokemon Go subreddit titled, “Game crashed and won’t open right at 11…” gained over 1,200 upvotes and nearly 250 comments, many of which said they’d experienced a similar issue.

Interestingly, the severity of the crashes was different for players, as one noted, “I can get into the game and click on Pokémon but it crashes when I try and enter a raid.” Others noted they encountered a “Down for maintenance” message as the event began.

This was likely because, as relayed by the PokeMiners Twitter account, Niantic was updating the Regidrago event with relevant data even after the Elite Raids began.

Because of the nature of the time-based event, many trainers’ schedules were altogether disrupted and some were unable to complete the raids at all.

“This is what I get for actually getting the kids around and driving to a gym for this,” said one fan. They updated their post and said, “Ended up getting in, beating him with 3 people with seconds left. Got him in a ball then it went to ‘Pokémon can’t be found’ or something like that error screen.” Ultimately, they were forced to abandon the raid.

Fans on TheSilphRoad subreddit shared a similar experience, with trainers commenting they also had to abandon the event or waste resources.

“I stood outside in the freezing sideways rain for 30 min just to have the game fail the entire time. It’s time for me to put this game down and spend that time on more productive things, like watching paint dry.”

With Niantic’s recent pledge to in-person experiences coming right before this disastrous in-person-only Regidrago event, the community is understandably upset with the developer.