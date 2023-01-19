When are Primal Kyogre & Primal Groudon released in Pokemon Go?

Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon have officially been revealed for Pokemon Go, but when do they make their debut in the game? We’ve got the release dates you’re looking for.

There are still plenty of Pokemon yet to make an appearance in Pokemon Go, including Mythicals and Legendaries, but two of the most anticipated arrivals are definitely Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon.

While standard Kyogre and Groudon have been available in Pokemon Go for years, their Primal Reversion forms have been strangely absent from the game. Fortunately, that’s all about to change.

If you’re looking to get your hands on these powerful beasts, we’ve got their release dates below.

Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon will be released globally during Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn, which takes place from February 25, 2023, to February 26, 2023.

Trainers who attend the Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn event in Las Vegas from February 18, 2023, to February 19, 2023, will be able to encounter Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon a week early.

How to get Primal Kyogre & Primal Groudon in Pokemon Go

It’s been confirmed that Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre will work just like Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Go, which means you’ll need to defeat them in Primal Raid Battles to earn Primal Energy.

Once you’ve gathered enough Primal Energy, you’ll be able to start the Primal Reversion process. Kyogre and Groudon will remain in their primal form for eight hours, before reverting back to their standard form.

You’ll need to use Primal Energy every time you initiate the Primal Reversion process, but it will cost less the more times you do this.

It will also be possible to earn Primal Energy by completing Primal Surge Field Research during the in-person Las Vegas Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn event and the global Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn event.

Primal Kyogre & Primal Groudon exclusive moves in Pokemon Go

Kyogre that you encounter in Primal Raid Battles will know the exclusive move Origin Pulse.

Groudon that you encounter in Primal Raid Battles will know the exclusive move Precipice Blade.

That’s everything you need to know about Primal Reversion! Check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

