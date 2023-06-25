Pokemon Scarlet & Violet type guide: All weaknesses, resistances, and strengths

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet includes 18 types, with each monster having one or two types associated with them. Here’s a breakdown of how each type interacts with one another, including strengths, weaknesses, and resistances.

Pokemon’s 9th Generation is in full swing with Pokemon Scarlet & Violet and the game has changed considerably since the 1st Generation titles, Red & Blue.

Since Gen 1, three more types have been introduced through Dark, Steel, and Fairy, making 18 types in total. Each of these 18 types interacts with each other in different ways, with some being more or less effective against depending on the matchup.

Now, with Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s DLC expansion releasing in 2023, more Pokemon will be reintroduced into the game, meaning there are even more type matchups to learn. Thankfully, this guide will give a thorough breakdown of how type matchups work as well as a rundown of how all 18 types affect one another.

Game Freak The earliest way players learn type matchups are through Pokemon starters, like Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How types interact

There are three main pillars of type effectiveness: Super Effectiveness, Resistance, and Immunity. Knowing which moves are Super Effective and which are Resisted will help trainers excel in the most difficult battles.

Here’s a breakdown of how damage is dealt in regards to each type of effectiveness:

If the type of a move is Super Effective against a type of its target, the damage is doubled .

against a type of its target, . If the type of a move is Not Very Effective or Resisted against a type of its target, the damage is halved .

or against a type of its target, . If the type of a move has No Effect against a type of its target, the target is completely immune to it and the move will deal no damage.

So for example, if a Pokemon uses a Ground-type move on an Electric-type Pokemon, it will deal 2x the normal damage. However, if a Pokemon uses an Electric-type move on a Ground-type Pokemon, the Ground-type will take no damage as it is immune to Electric-type damage.

Alternatively, should a Pokemon use a Poison-type move on a Ground-type Pokemon, that move will be resisted and the damage halved.

With 18 types in the game as of Generation 9, there’s certainly a lot to remember when it comes to type matchups.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet type chart

Here is a full type chart for all 18 types present in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, including strengths, weaknesses, resistances, and immunities:

Type Super Effective Resist Resisted By Weak to Immune No Effect On Normal None None Rock, Steel Fighting Ghost None Fire Bug, Grass, Ice, Steel Bug, Fairy, Fire, Grass, Ice, Steel Dragon, Fire, Rock, Water Ground, Rock, Water None None Water Fire, Ground, Rock Fire, Ice, Steel, Water Dragon, Grass, Water Electric, Grass None None Grass Ground, Rock, Water Electric, Grass, Ground, Water Bug, Dragon, Fire, Flying, Grass, Poison, Steel Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice, Poison None None Electric Flying, Water Electric, Flying, Steel Dragon, Electric, Grass Ground None Ground Fighting Dark, Ice, Normal, Rock, Steel Bug, Dark, Rock Bug, Fairy, Flying, Poison, Psychic Fairy, Flying, Psychic None Ghost Flying Bug, Fighting, Grass Bug, Fighting, Grass Electric, Rock, Steel Electric, Ice, Rock Ground None Poison Fairy, Grass Fighting, Poison, Bug, Grass, Fairy Poison, Ground, Rock, Ghost Ground, Psychic None Steel Ground Electric, Fire, Poison, Rock, Steel Poison, Rock Bug, Grass Grass, Ice, Water Electric Flying Rock Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice Fire, Flying, Normal, Poison Fighting, Ground, Steel Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel, Water None None Bug Dark, Grass, Psychic Fighting, Grass, Ground Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Poison, Steel Fire, Flying, Rock None None Ghost Ghost, Psychic Bug, Poison Dark Dark, Ghost Normal, Fighting Normal Steel Fairy, Ice, Rock Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Psychic, Rock, Steel Electric, Fire, Steel, Water Fighting, Fire, Ground Poison None Psychic Fighting, Poison Fighting, Psychic Psychic, Steel Bug, Dark, Ghost None Dark Ice Dargon, Flying, Grass, Ground Ice Fire, Ice, Steel, Water Fighting, Fire, Rock, Steel None None Dragon Dragon Electric, Fire, Grass, Water Steel Dragon, Fairy, Ice None Fairy Dark Ghost, Psychic Dark, Ghost Dark, Fairy, Fighting Bug, Fairy, Fighting Psychic None Fairy Dark, Dragon, Fighting Bug, Dark, Fighting Fire, Poison, Steel Poison, Steel Dragon None

And there you have it! That’s a breakdown of all 18 types included in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Check out more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

