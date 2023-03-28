How to beat 7-star Samurott Tera Raid: Best counters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

This guide will tackle everything players need to know about the 5-star Samurott Tera Raid event, including how to counter its devastating critical hits in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet offers players plenty of challenging battles against wild Pokemon in the post-game, but none are quite as daunting as the special 7-star Tera Raids.

Once every couple of weekends, Game Freak releases a fan-favorite starter Pokemon from a previous generation via 7-star Tera Raids. They come with a unique Tera Type – usually baiting players to use Pokemon with a type disadvantage – and an incredibly versatile moveset.

Starting on March 31, players can encounter the Generation V starter Samurott in these limited-time raids. Here’s everything players need to know about 7-star Samurott Tera Raids:

Article continues after ad

Contents

When will Samurott appear in Tera Raids?

Samurott Tera Raids will start to appear on Friday, March 31. They will run for the weekend before disappearing and then reappearing the following Friday. The dates for the event are as follows:

March 31 – April 2

April 7 – April 9

Once the Tera Raids event concludes, the only way to obtain a Samurott will be through trading or importing one from Pokemon HOME.

7-star Samurott moveset & Tera Type

7-star Samurott will take on a Bug Tera Type, which will make it weak to Fire, Flying, and Rock-type moves. However, Samurott’s learnset includes moves that can counter all three of those types.

Until the Tera Raids start, we won’t know for certain what Samurott’s moveset will be. However, it will likely be a Physical Attacker using heavy-hitting moves with high crit chances.

Article continues after ad

This assumption is made as players assume Samurott will know Focus Energy, a move that boosts the Pokemon’s Critical Hit Rate. As such, the following Pokemon are built to withstand Critical Hits from Samurott’s most powerful moves.

Pokemon Level Moveset Ability Nature Tera Type 100 TBD (Most Likely Focus Energy) Shell Armor Brave Bug

Best Toxicroak counter build

Toxicroak is a great Pokemon to bring to Samurott Tera Raids to deal damage as well as lower stats. Its Dry Skin ability renders it invulnerable to Water-type moves, and the rest of its kit allows it to play the dual role of attacker and supporter.

In order to deal damage, players will have to change their Tera Type to Flying to utilize the super-effectiveness of Tera Blast. And players will need to make sure their Special Attack stat is higher than their Attack stat so that Tera Blast can take advantage of Acid Spray.

Article continues after ad

Use Acid Spray on turns 1-3, then Terastalize and use Tera Blast to deal the most damage. If another player is using Acid Spry, use Mud-Slap instead to lower Samurott’s accuracy.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Pokemon Level Moveset Held Item Ability Nature EVs & IVs Tera Type 100 -Acid Spray -Tera Blast -Chilling Water -Mud-Slap Shell Bell Dry Skin Modest HP, Defense, & Special Attack Flying

Best Cloyster build for Samurott Tera Raids

Cloyster is a great defensive pick for Samurott Tera Raid, as its Shell Armor ability negates Critical Hits – and if Smaurott does use Focus Enegery, Shell Armor will be essential to success.

Now that crits aren’t a problem, Cloyster can get down to attacking. Use Snowscape to set the weather and follow it up with Ice Beam to deal massive damage. Players can also use Life Dew to sustain if necessary, but the Shell Bell should keep Cloyster in good health.

Article continues after ad

The final slot can be filled with Chilling Water. If you have a member of your team using Acid Spray, use CW to charge your Tera Orb while also lowering Samurott’s attack stat.

Pokemon Level Moveset Held Item Ability Nature EVs & IVs Tera Type 100 -Snowscape -Ice Beam -Life Dew -Chilling Water Shell Bell Shell Armor Bold HP & Special Attack Ice

Best Toxapex build for Tera Raids

Toxapex is a tank, and this build will take advantage of its tankiness and unique moveset. Acid Spray can be used to lower Samurott’s Special Defense while also charging your Tera Orb, and Recover can be used to heal Toxapex when need be.

What makes this build shine is its moves, Baneful Bunker and Venoshock, and its ability Merciless. Players can use Baneful Bunker to protect from damage as well as poison Samurott. Then, while Samurott is poisoned, players can use Venoshock to deal massive damage. If Smaurott doesn’t have Shell Armor, Merciless will make landing critical hits even easier.

Article continues after ad

To deal further damage, players can Terastalize to a Poison Tera Type and give Toxapex the Poison Barb held item.

Pokemon Level Moveset Held Item Ability Nature EVs & IVs 100 -Acid Spray -Recover -Baneful Bunker -Venoshock Poison Barb Merciless Modest HP & Special Attack

That’s everything you need to know about taking down Unrivaled Samurott in Tera Raids! Check out more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

Paldea Pokedex | Best starter Pokemon | How to get Marks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet compatible with Pokemon Home? | Unlocking 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | How to unlock Rotom Phone cases in Scarlet & Violet | How to change clothes in Scarlet & Violet | How to co-op with friends in Scarlet & Violet | All Shiny forms in Scarlet & Violet | Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet egg breeding guide | How to get Rare Candy in Scarlet & Violet