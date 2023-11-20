Hisuian Samurott announced for next Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid

Hisuian Samurott has been revealed to be the next Pokemon featured in Scarlet & Violet’s series of 7-star Tera Raids.

Introduced in Pokemon Black & White, Samurott is the final evolution of the Water-type starter Oshawott. In Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Samurott received a Hisuian form and changed to a Water/Dark dual-type.

Previously, the Generation 9 games added the Hisuian variant of the Sun & Moon creature Decidueye to its roster of Tera Raids. Scarlet & Violet also featured normal Decidueye in Tera Raids throughout March 2023.

This time, Hisuian Samurott will take center stage for 7-star Tera Raids taking place in the near future.

Hisuian Samurott Tera Raid added to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Serebii has confirmed that Hisuian Samurott would appear in 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. You can find Tera Raids by searching for Black Crystals across the Paldean region. However, you must unlock the feature by finishing all three story paths and The Way Home quest.

The Hisuian Samurott 7-star Tera Raid event will run from 00:00 UTC on November 24 through 23:59 UTC on November 26. It will then repeat from December 1 to December 3 during the same time frame.

Hisuian Samurott will have a Water Tera-type with the Mightiest Mark. Like previous Raids, you can only catch one Hisuian Samurott per save file.

During the Samurott Tera Raids in March 2023, an incredibly skilled trainer took down the Pokemon by hitting it with a Magikarp. The player set up the amazing strategy with Corviknight using Swagger and Perrserker attacking Magikarp with False Swipe.

The Shiny Magikarp then unleashed its fury with Flail, causing the Samurott to faint. For more outlandish stories like this, check out Dexerto’s Pokemon coverage here. There, you can also find the best counters for any ongoing Tera Raids.