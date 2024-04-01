How to beat 7-Star Meganium Tera Raid: Best Counters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The next 7-Star Tera Raid boss in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is Meganium with the Psychic Tera type. To help you take on this challenge, here are the best Meganium counters in the game.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has announced its next 7-Star Tera Raid will feature Meganium. The final evolved form of the Gen 2 starter Chikorita was added to the game as part of last year’s The Indigo Disk DLC, and players will soon be able to take on this fearsome foe.

Meganium is the latest starter to get the 7-Star Tera Raid treatment, with the Herb Pokemon’s Raid coming about a month after those featuring the original Kanto starters.

Article continues after ad

This Meganium will have the Psychic Tera type, making it a different challenge from the typical mono Grass-type Meganium. While we won’t have specifics until the Raid goes live later this month, here are some builds you can start working on now to help prepare for this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet event.

Article continues after ad

Table of contents

The Pokemon Company

The 7-Star Tera Raid for Meganium will be available for two weekends: from Thursday, April 4, at 5 pm PDT to Sunday, April 7, at 4:59 pm PDT and Thursday, April 11, through Sunday, April 14, at the same times.

Meganium moveset & type

This 7-Star Meganium will have the Psychic Tera type, making it weak to Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type moves. Since Meganium is normally a Grass-type, Bug Pokemon are a great option, as they will resist Grass and can deal super-effective STAB damage.

Article continues after ad

Meganium can learn powerful Grass-type moves like Solar Beam, Petal Blizzard, and Giga Drain, so expect to see at least one of these during the Raid. The only damage-dealing Psychic-type move it can learn is Zen Headbutt, meaning it will almost certainly have that here. Its other Psychic moves include Reflect and Light Screen

That actually gives us a little hint about Meganium’s build. The Pokemon’s Defense and Special Defense are its highest stats, with its base Special Attack being just a single point higher than its Attack. However, with Zen Headbutt being a Physical move, it’s possible Meganium will favor Attack.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Beyond that, expect Meganium to put up Reflect and/or Light Screen to minimize how much damage it takes. Additionally, it’s likely to have its Hidden Ability Leaf Guard, which prevents it from being affected by status conditions in harsh sunlight – making it likely Meganium will have Sunny Day.

Once the event goes live, we’ll update this with specifics like Meganium’s moveset and Nature.

Pokemon Level Moves Ability Nature Tera Type 100 TBD TBD (Likely Leaf Guard) TBD Psychic

Best Scizor build to counter Meganium

Scizor is perhaps the best option due to its Bug/Steel typing, which resists Psychic and has double resistance to Grass. Really, the one risk here is that Meganium could have Sunny Day and Weather Ball, which would target Scizor’s 4x weakness to Fire.

Article continues after ad

That aside, Scizor is a physical attacker with strong STAB Bug-type moves that should make quick work of Meganium. Give it Swords Dance and Focus Energy to boost its Attack and chances of landing a critical hit, and make sure it has its Swarm ability, as that will power up its Bug-type moves if its HP gets low.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Level Moves Ability Nature Tera Type 100 – X-Scissor

– Swords Dance

– Focus Energy

– Leer Swarm Adamant Bug

Best Kingambit build to counter Meganium

Kingambit is another great option. Its Dark/Steel typing allows it to resist Grass and be completely immune to Psychic-type moves. Its Dark-type STAB moves will also be super effective, and its high Defense stat will help if Meganium does turn out to be a physical attacker.

Article continues after ad

Similar to Scizor, though, Kingambit does have a 4x weakness to Fighting Meganium could potentially exploit with Body Press or Counter.

For ability, go with Defiant, which will increase Kingambit’s already impressive Attack if Meganium lowers any of its stats. Swords Dance is also good for boosting Kingambit’s Attack, and its signature move, Kowtow Cleave, is both powerful and guaranteed to hit.

For the last two move slots, Taunt and Sucker Punch are good options. Taunt will prevent Meganium from using status moves, while Sucker Punch gets double power if the opponent is preparing an attack, creating a powerful combo.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Level Moves Ability Nature Tera Type 100 – Kowtow Cleave

– Swords Dance

– Taunt

– Sucker Punch Defiant Adamant Dark

Best Gholdengho build to counter Meganium

Gholdengho is considered one of the best Pokemon for Tera Raids overall, and its Ghost/Steel typing makes it perfect for taking on Meganium. Its build options are more limited than other Pokemon, but its high Special Attack, STAB Ghost-type moves, and Good as Gold ability, making it immune to status moves, make it reliable regardless.

Article continues after ad

Give Gholdengho Metal Sound to lower Meganium’s Special Defense, then use Shadow Ball for damage. You can also use Nasty Plot to further increase Gholdengho’s Special Attack by two stages.

Pokemon Level Moves Ability Nature Tera Type 100 – Metal Sound

– Shadow Ball

– Nasty Plot

– Recover Good as Gold Modest Ghost

That’s everything you need to know about the 7-Star Tera Raid encounter against Meganium in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. For more game content, check our other guides below:

Article continues after ad

Paldea Pokedex | Best starter Pokemon | How to get Marks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet egg breeding guide