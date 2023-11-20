How to beat 7-star Hisuian Samurott Tera Raid: Best counters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Learn how to counter and catch the heartless water-type creature as part of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s 7-star Hisuian Samurott Water-type Tera Raid event.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are getting ready to drop another rare Pokemon, and this time, fans can expect the addition of Hisuian Samurott from Pokemon Legends: Arceus, the dual Water/Dark-type form of Oshawott’s final evolution.

Game Freak is bringing Hisuian Samurott to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in the latest 7-star Tera Raid event, and just like the previous 7-star Raids, this is one tough opponent that demands a smart battle strategy. So, learn all about it in our guide:

When will Hisuian Samurott appear in Tera Raids?

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will host the 7-star Hisuian Samurott Tera Raid events on two separate weekends.

The first runs from 00:00 UTC on November 24, 2023, until 23:59 UTC on November 26, 2023. The second round runs the following weekend, from 00:00 UTC on December 1, 2023, until 23:59 on December 3, 2023.

Hisuian Samurott moveset and type

Hisuian Samurott is a dual Water and Dark-type, using a mixture of strong physical attacks of both types alongside its base attack stat of 108.

The Hisuian Samurott appearing in 7-star Tera Raid battles has the Mightiest Mark, and will use the Water Tera Type, adding additional STAB power to fierce physical water moves such as Aqua Tail and Aqua Jet.

The Pokemon Company has not yet revealed the full move list for 7-star Hisuian Samurott, but we will learn this when the Raids go live.

We expect it to have at least one strong physical Water attack, such as Aqua Jet, and Hisuian Samurott’s signature move, Ceaseless Edge, a Dark-type attack with a high chance of landing a critical hit and damaging the opponent for several subsequent turns.

Best Hisuian Samurott counters

While it’s too early to make detailed counter guides, as we need to know Hisuian Samurott’s full move set to plan accordingly, with a mixture of its Water and Dark attacks and the fact it boasts the Water Tera Type, we anticipate that some of the following Pokemon could be viable counters for Hisuian Samurott in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s 7-star Tera Raid event.

