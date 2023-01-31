GamingPokemon

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Porto Marinada Auction House: Every item & How to change them

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
pokemon violet auction house

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduces auctions at Porto Marinada that offer rare items at a competitive price. Here’s every item you can buy at the Auction House and how to change them!

The Auction House is impossible to miss while playing through Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s main storyline. When attempting the gym at Casscaraffa, players are tasked with returning Gym Leader Kofu’s wallet. This quest will take players to Porto Marinada, where they will experience bidding at the auction firsthand.

This introduces players to the concept of auctions, as they can return to Porto Marinada to bid on various items. This is the easiest way for players to acquire Apriballs and Gold Bottle Caps, and it’s the only way for players to obtain form-changing items for Legendary & Mythical Pokemon.

This guide will show players every item they can purchase from the Porto Marinada Auction House as well as how to reset the items that are for sale:

pokemon auction house

All Items for sale at Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Auction House

Here is a list of every item that players can bid on at the Porto Marinada Auction House in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Three auctioneers offer different items each day – sold individually or in bundles – and the price will vary depending on how the player bids.

Healing Items

  • Potion
  • Fresh Water
  • Soda Pop
  • Super Potion
  • Lemonade
  • Moomoo Milk
  • Hyper Potion

Pokeballs

  • Poke Ball
  • Great Ball
  • Ultra Ball
  • Premier Ball
  • Heal Ball
  • Net Ball
  • Nest Ball
  • Repeat Ball
  • Dive Ball
  • Luxury Ball
  • Quick Ball
  • Dusk Ball
  • Timer Ball

Sandwich Ingredients

  • Friend Fillet
  • Herbed Sausage
  • Horseradish
  • Curry Powder
  • Klawf Stick
pokemon scarlet dream ball auction

Stat Feathers

  • Health Feather
  • Muscle Feather
  • Resist Feather
  • Genius Feather
  • Clever Feather
  • Swift Feather

Berries

  • Pomeg Berry
  • Kelpsy Berry
  • Hondew Berry
  • Grepa Berry
  • Qualot Berry
  • Tamato Berry

Vitamins

  • HP Up
  • Protein
  • Iron
  • Carbos
  • Calcium
  • Zinc
  • PP Up
  • PP Max

Evolution Items

  • Sun Stone
  • Moon Stone
  • Shiny Stone
  • Dusk Stone
  • Dawn Stone
  • King’s Rock
  • Metal Coat
  • Razor Claw
  • Cracked Pot
  • Chipped Pot

Bottle Caps

  • Bottle Cap
  • Gold Bottle Cap

Apriballs

  • Fast Ball
  • Level Ball
  • Lure Ball
  • Heavy Ball
  • Love Ball
  • Friend Ball
  • Moon Ball
  • Dream Ball

Special Auction Items

The following items are sold by a fourth auctioneer that will only appear if the player has specific Legendary/Mythical Pokemon in their Party/Boxes. As of writing, the only available item is the Rotom Catalog; the rest will be available after Pokemon HOME becomes compatible with Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Auction ItemCompatible Pokemon
Rotom CatalogRotom
Adamant CrystalDialga
Lustrous GlobePalkia
Griseous CoreGiratina
Adamant OrbDialga
Lustrous OrbPalkia
Griseous OrbGiratina
Prison BottleHoopa
Scroll of DarknessKubfu
Scroll of WatersKubfu
Reins of UnityCalyrex
Rusted SwordZacian
Rusted ShieldZamazenta
Reveal GlassTornadus, Thudurus, Landorus, Enamorus
Flame PlateArceus
Toxic Plate Arceus
Earth PlateArceus
Sky PlateArceus
Mind PlateArceus
Insect PlateArceus
Stone PlateArceus
Spooky PlateArceus
Draco PlateArceus
Dread PlateArceus
Iron PlateArceus
Pixie PlateArceus
Splash PlateArceus
Zap PlateArceus
Meadow PlateArceus
Icicle PlateArceus
Fist PlateArceus
pokemon dusk stone auction

How to change Auction House items

A new set of items appears in the Auction House every day, but players can change the date and time of their Nintendo Switch console to reroll items much faster. Here’s how:

  • Visit Porto Marinada and check the Auctions
  • Save in front of the Auctioneers
  • Close out of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
  • Navigate to Settings
  • Scroll down to System
  • Select Date and Time
  • Move date forward by one day
  • Relaunch Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
  • Repeat steps until desired items are in the Auction House

