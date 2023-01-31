Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Porto Marinada Auction House: Every item & How to change them

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduces auctions at Porto Marinada that offer rare items at a competitive price. Here’s every item you can buy at the Auction House and how to change them!
The Auction House is impossible to miss while playing through Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s main storyline. When attempting the gym at Casscaraffa, players are tasked with returning Gym Leader Kofu’s wallet. This quest will take players to Porto Marinada, where they will experience bidding at the auction firsthand.
This introduces players to the concept of auctions, as they can return to Porto Marinada to bid on various items. This is the easiest way for players to acquire Apriballs and Gold Bottle Caps, and it’s the only way for players to obtain form-changing items for Legendary & Mythical Pokemon.
This guide will show players every item they can purchase from the Porto Marinada Auction House as well as how to reset the items that are for sale:
All Items for sale at Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Auction House
Here is a list of every item that players can bid on at the Porto Marinada Auction House in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Three auctioneers offer different items each day – sold individually or in bundles – and the price will vary depending on how the player bids.
Healing Items
- Potion
- Fresh Water
- Soda Pop
- Super Potion
- Lemonade
- Moomoo Milk
- Hyper Potion
Pokeballs
- Poke Ball
- Great Ball
- Ultra Ball
- Premier Ball
- Heal Ball
- Net Ball
- Nest Ball
- Repeat Ball
- Dive Ball
- Luxury Ball
- Quick Ball
- Dusk Ball
- Timer Ball
Sandwich Ingredients
- Friend Fillet
- Herbed Sausage
- Horseradish
- Curry Powder
- Klawf Stick
Stat Feathers
- Health Feather
- Muscle Feather
- Resist Feather
- Genius Feather
- Clever Feather
- Swift Feather
Berries
- Pomeg Berry
- Kelpsy Berry
- Hondew Berry
- Grepa Berry
- Qualot Berry
- Tamato Berry
Vitamins
- HP Up
- Protein
- Iron
- Carbos
- Calcium
- Zinc
- PP Up
- PP Max
Evolution Items
- Sun Stone
- Moon Stone
- Shiny Stone
- Dusk Stone
- Dawn Stone
- King’s Rock
- Metal Coat
- Razor Claw
- Cracked Pot
- Chipped Pot
Bottle Caps
- Bottle Cap
- Gold Bottle Cap
Apriballs
- Fast Ball
- Level Ball
- Lure Ball
- Heavy Ball
- Love Ball
- Friend Ball
- Moon Ball
- Dream Ball
Special Auction Items
The following items are sold by a fourth auctioneer that will only appear if the player has specific Legendary/Mythical Pokemon in their Party/Boxes. As of writing, the only available item is the Rotom Catalog; the rest will be available after Pokemon HOME becomes compatible with Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.
|Auction Item
|Compatible Pokemon
|Rotom Catalog
|Rotom
|Adamant Crystal
|Dialga
|Lustrous Globe
|Palkia
|Griseous Core
|Giratina
|Adamant Orb
|Dialga
|Lustrous Orb
|Palkia
|Griseous Orb
|Giratina
|Prison Bottle
|Hoopa
|Scroll of Darkness
|Kubfu
|Scroll of Waters
|Kubfu
|Reins of Unity
|Calyrex
|Rusted Sword
|Zacian
|Rusted Shield
|Zamazenta
|Reveal Glass
|Tornadus, Thudurus, Landorus, Enamorus
|Flame Plate
|Arceus
|Toxic Plate
|Arceus
|Earth Plate
|Arceus
|Sky Plate
|Arceus
|Mind Plate
|Arceus
|Insect Plate
|Arceus
|Stone Plate
|Arceus
|Spooky Plate
|Arceus
|Draco Plate
|Arceus
|Dread Plate
|Arceus
|Iron Plate
|Arceus
|Pixie Plate
|Arceus
|Splash Plate
|Arceus
|Zap Plate
|Arceus
|Meadow Plate
|Arceus
|Icicle Plate
|Arceus
|Fist Plate
|Arceus
How to change Auction House items
A new set of items appears in the Auction House every day, but players can change the date and time of their Nintendo Switch console to reroll items much faster. Here’s how:
- Visit Porto Marinada and check the Auctions
- Save in front of the Auctioneers
- Close out of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
- Navigate to Settings
- Scroll down to System
- Select Date and Time
- Move date forward by one day
- Relaunch Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
- Repeat steps until desired items are in the Auction House
That’s everything you need to know about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Auction House! Check out more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:
