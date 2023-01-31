Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Porto Marinada Auction House: Every item & How to change them

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduces auctions at Porto Marinada that offer rare items at a competitive price. Here’s every item you can buy at the Auction House and how to change them!

The Auction House is impossible to miss while playing through Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s main storyline. When attempting the gym at Casscaraffa, players are tasked with returning Gym Leader Kofu’s wallet. This quest will take players to Porto Marinada, where they will experience bidding at the auction firsthand.

This introduces players to the concept of auctions, as they can return to Porto Marinada to bid on various items. This is the easiest way for players to acquire Apriballs and Gold Bottle Caps, and it’s the only way for players to obtain form-changing items for Legendary & Mythical Pokemon.

Article continues after ad

This guide will show players every item they can purchase from the Porto Marinada Auction House as well as how to reset the items that are for sale:

All Items for sale at Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Auction House

Here is a list of every item that players can bid on at the Porto Marinada Auction House in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Three auctioneers offer different items each day – sold individually or in bundles – and the price will vary depending on how the player bids.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Healing Items

Potion

Fresh Water

Soda Pop

Super Potion

Lemonade

Moomoo Milk

Hyper Potion

Pokeballs

Poke Ball

Great Ball

Ultra Ball

Premier Ball

Heal Ball

Net Ball

Nest Ball

Repeat Ball

Dive Ball

Luxury Ball

Quick Ball

Dusk Ball

Timer Ball

Sandwich Ingredients

Friend Fillet

Herbed Sausage

Horseradish

Curry Powder

Klawf Stick

Stat Feathers

Health Feather

Muscle Feather

Resist Feather

Genius Feather

Clever Feather

Swift Feather

Berries

Pomeg Berry

Kelpsy Berry

Hondew Berry

Grepa Berry

Qualot Berry

Tamato Berry

Vitamins

HP Up

Protein

Iron

Carbos

Calcium

Zinc

PP Up

PP Max

Evolution Items

Sun Stone

Moon Stone

Shiny Stone

Dusk Stone

Dawn Stone

King’s Rock

Metal Coat

Razor Claw

Cracked Pot

Chipped Pot

Bottle Caps

Bottle Cap

Gold Bottle Cap

Apriballs

Fast Ball

Level Ball

Lure Ball

Heavy Ball

Love Ball

Friend Ball

Moon Ball

Dream Ball

Special Auction Items

The following items are sold by a fourth auctioneer that will only appear if the player has specific Legendary/Mythical Pokemon in their Party/Boxes. As of writing, the only available item is the Rotom Catalog; the rest will be available after Pokemon HOME becomes compatible with Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Article continues after ad

Auction Item Compatible Pokemon Rotom Catalog Rotom Adamant Crystal Dialga Lustrous Globe Palkia Griseous Core Giratina Adamant Orb Dialga Lustrous Orb Palkia Griseous Orb Giratina Prison Bottle Hoopa Scroll of Darkness Kubfu Scroll of Waters Kubfu Reins of Unity Calyrex Rusted Sword Zacian Rusted Shield Zamazenta Reveal Glass Tornadus, Thudurus, Landorus, Enamorus Flame Plate Arceus Toxic Plate Arceus Earth Plate Arceus Sky Plate Arceus Mind Plate Arceus Insect Plate Arceus Stone Plate Arceus Spooky Plate Arceus Draco Plate Arceus Dread Plate Arceus Iron Plate Arceus Pixie Plate Arceus Splash Plate Arceus Zap Plate Arceus Meadow Plate Arceus Icicle Plate Arceus Fist Plate Arceus

How to change Auction House items

A new set of items appears in the Auction House every day, but players can change the date and time of their Nintendo Switch console to reroll items much faster. Here’s how:

Visit Porto Marinada and check the Auctions

Save in front of the Auctioneers

in front of the Auctioneers Close out of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Navigate to Settings

Scroll down to System

Select Date and Time

Move date forward by one day

Relaunch Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Repeat steps until desired items are in the Auction House

That’s everything you need to know about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Auction House! Check out more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

Paldea Pokedex | Best starter Pokemon | How to get Marks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet compatible with Pokemon Home? | Unlocking 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | How to unlock Rotom Phone cases in Scarlet & Violet | How to change clothes in Scarlet & Violet | How to co-op with friends in Scarlet & Violet | All Shiny forms in Scarlet & Violet | Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet egg breeding guide | How to get Rare Candy in Scarlet & Violet