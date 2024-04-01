Teach yourself Pokemon TCG with up to 37% off Build & Battle Stadiums

Save up to 37% on Pokemon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Build & Battle Stadium sets at Amazon. Build decks and battle with these sets.

Pokemon TCG collectors eager to duel have an amazing opportunity to save on Build & Battle Stadium sets. Amazon is currently discounting four Scarlet & Violet box sets up to 37% for a limited time.

These sets provide everything needed for a thrilling Pokemon trading card game experience, making them perfect for both collectors and those new to the world of Pokemon TCG.

Each set contains a massive collection of cards that allows two players to construct their decks and jump straight into the action. The sets include two Build & Battle Boxes, each containing a ready-to-play 40-card deck that features one of four exclusive foil promo cards.

Article continues after ad

These decks are playable right out of the box, but for those looking to customize their strategies, the included booster packs offer a variety of additional cards.

Article continues after ad

With a total of 11 booster packs included in each Stadium set, players will have access to a wide variety of cards. Each booster pack contains 10 cards and 1 Basic Energy card. The Stadium sets also include an impressive 121 Basic Energy cards, providing everything you’d need for a solid deck.

The sets come equipped with essential accessories as well. Each set includes 6 damage-counter dice, and a competition-legal coin-flip die.

One of the best features of these sets is the collector’s box, meant to store and organize all the components of the Build & Battle Stadium. This attractive box not only keeps the cards and accessories protected but also adds a touch of style to any Pokemon fan’s collection.

Article continues after ad

Whether you’re a fan of the Obsidian Flames, Paldea Evolved, or Paradox Rift expansions, these Build & Battle Stadium sets offer an amazing opportunity to dive into the world of Pokemon TCG at a fantastic discount.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.