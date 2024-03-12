GamingPokemon

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Build & Battle Stadium price slashed by 32%

Em Stonham
Build and Battle product photo.The Pokemon Company

Have you unboxed a Pokemon TCG Build and Battle Stadium before? They’re great collector’s items, and the Scarlet & Violet one is currently heavily discounted on Amazon.

Build and Battle Stadiums are one of the most versatile products that you can find in the Pokemon TCG line-up. They’re packed to the brim with cards and can be useful for both competitive players and collectors, depending on the set and expansion you pick.

The Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Build and Battle Stadium is currently discounted by 32% on Amazon, and it’s worth taking a look at if you’re hoping to fill out your collection.

Pokemon Build and Battle Stadium discounted on Amazon

If you’ve never picked up a Build and Battle Stadium before, they’re a lot of fun to unbox. Usually, they come with several Build & Battle Boxes, booster packs, and other game accessories like dice and coins.

Build and Battle box contents.The Pokemon Company
Contents of the Build & Battle Stadium.

The Scarlet & Violet Build & Battle Stadium is no different. To be more specific, fans will find the following items when opening one of these collections up:

  • 2 Build & Battle Boxes, complete with ready-made decks (foil promo cards included)
  • 3 Scarlet & Violet booster packs
  • 6 damage-counter die, a competition-legal flip die, and 2 condition markers
  • 121 Basic Energy cards

The Stadium box itself can also be used as a handy collector’s box to store everything safely. Card sleeves or other storage options are not included here.

All in all, this box offers a lot of products to unpack – and it’s been discounted by 32% on Amazon, making it even better value for money.

The decks that come with Build & Battle Stadiums are great entry-level decks but they’re not always the best to take along to tournaments. If you’re a competitive player, we’d recommend using them as a base and building off of them with your own collection or additional booster packs instead.

