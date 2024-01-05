Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player confirms Item Printer limitation in “dumb” way

A Pokemon Scarlet and Violet player made a costly “dumb play” that actually confirms a limitation with The Indigo Disk’s Item Printer and its Poke Ball Lotto.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet‘s recently released The Indigo Disk DLC adds a variety of new features to the game. One of these is the Item Printer, a helpful tool that allows players to use Pokemon materials gathered throughout the game and turn them into various random items.

Upgrading the Item Printer unlocks the Poke Ball Lotto, which triggers randomly and allows players to get a random selection of Poke Balls. This includes super rare ones like the Master Ball and Apricorn Balls.

One player decided to test the limits of the Poke Ball Lotto, and while they made a pretty big error, they did confirm a limitation that other players can learn from.

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player learns how the Poke Ball Lotto works with max items

Reddit user Fibonacchos2002 shared their story on the PokemonScarletViolet subreddit. It all started with the player asking themself “what happens when I have 999 of each pokeball that the player can buy and hit the Poké Ball Lotto?”

The player proceeded to try just that, spending millions of PokeDollars and LP to max out all purchasable balls.

However, upon returning to the Item Printer, they remembered an important detail – the game saves whenever you print.

While they were able to get some of the money back by selling the extra Poke Balls, they did learn something about the Item Printer from the experience: if you already have 999 of a Poke Ball and you get more from the Poke Ball Lotto “nothing happens.”

Though this may sound obvious, some players hoped that, by maxing out their inventory with common items, they could trick the game into only giving them rare ones. This user’s, as they call it, “dumb play” proves that the items are completely random and not at all impacted by the player’s inventory.

It may have been a costly mistake for the poster, but this new insight into how the Item Printer and Poke Ball Lotto work is useful for all players. As one player put it, “Your sacrifice will not be in vain!”

If you enjoyed this, be sure to check out the rest of our Pokemon coverage.