New link between Pokemon Scarlet & Violet and Pokemon Legends Z-A discovered 

Pokemon fans have discovered a new link between the Paldea region in Gen 9 and the upcoming Pokemon Legends Z-A, which is set in the Kalos region.

The Pokemon franchise usually has several games in development at once. This has allowed the developers to include references to upcoming games in current titles, such as the scarlet and violet flowers that appeared in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

Now that the fanbase is aware of the future hint references, some people hunt them down to glean information about the next mainline entries in the franchise. Unfortunately, it’s impossible to tell what’s a hint and what isn’t until the new games are actually revealed.

The next mainline entry in the Pokemon franchise will be Pokemon Legends Z-A, which returns to the Kalos region from Gen 6. This has led fans on an Easter Egg hunt through the Nintendo Switch-era games, searching for Kalos-related clues.

Pokemon Legends Z-A text appears in Paldea

A user on the Pokemon Reddit has created a thread regarding a discovery they made in Levincia City. The text on a plaque outside one of the buildings features the same phrase seen in the announcement trailer for Pokemon Legends Z-A.

“I remember around the time Paldea was confirmed to be inspired by Spain, and people speculated a Kalos connection was likely,” one user wrote, “Not all that surprising that a Kalos game was the next thing in the pipeline.”

“Ohhh what an awesome find!” another user said, “So maybe that Paldean company will help with the Kalos development thing. Also cool to note that Levincia is way East of Paldea, and if you look at the map, it’s just a tiny bit south of the blocked off part of the peninsula that we know goes to Kalos.”

It turns out that this text appears in other parts of the game, as another user revealed that the same phrase is on the Sure Cans shop. This suggests that the text could also be a copy/paste used in place of actual text, to save on the need for localization.

Considering that the text appears near realty buildings in Paldea, its appearance here may hint at the urban redevelopment planned for Pokemon Legends Z-A. If so, then maybe there will be references to Paldea in the revamped version of Kalos.