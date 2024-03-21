Pokemon Scarlet & Violet cut items spawn fan theories about Legendary ‘mons

The Pokemon Scarlet & Violet community is debating the true purpose of two cut items that seem to be connected to Koraidon and Miraidon.

Those who have combed through Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s files have discovered two strange items. A user on the Pokemon Reddit has created a thread discussing the items, one of which appears to be a scarlet-colored rock and the other, a more sleek-looking stone with a spiral pattern.

Based on the items’ colors and shapes, it’s believed that they’re somehow connected to the Gen 9 cover Legendary Pokemon, as Koraidon is a Scarlet Pokemon from the ancient past, while Miraidon is a Violet Pokemon from the future. Fans are speculating about the purpose of these stones.

Article continues after ad

“The left item looks like orichalcum, the legendary material also referenced by Koraidon’s ability, “Orichalcum Pulse,” one user explained, “Other fun trivia: in ancient myth, orichalcum was said to be extracted in the lost island of Atlantis. In the game files Area Zero’s codename is Atlantis.”

Article continues after ad

“The most plausible theory I heard is that they were originally going to be the items that activate Protosynthesis and Quark Drive, as evident by their colors,” one user suggested,” However, the devs decided to limit their usage in competitive battles, so they made them into a single item called Booster Energy (In tournaments and ranked battles, you cannot have two Pokémon on the same team hold the same item).”

Article continues after ad

“I’m gonna assume they power up STAB moves from Miraidon and Koraidon respectively, like the how the Creation Trio have their orbs,” one user wrote, while another said, “Probably scrapped held items for the box legends that boosted stats. Similar to Groudon/Kyogre.”

“A popular theory back before ID was that while holding these items, if Koraidon and Miraidon Terastallised, they would get a new Tera State similar to Ogerpon, presumably with an enhanced ability and signature move,” one user speculated, “Some piece of evidence was a leak mentioning 2 special moves/states, which were presumed to be for them.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“As it turned out, the items were definitively cut from the game, all the Raidons got was permanent flight, and the 2 ‘states’ were in fact Hydrapple and Duraludon’s signature moves.”

It’s no secret that Pokemon Scarlet & Violet feel unfinished, especially with the litany of bugs and performance issues that still haven’t been fixed. Clearly, the developers were on a tight schedule, so maybe these items just couldn’t be finished on time.

The fact that Pokemon Scarlet & Violet received extensive DLC suggests that they were for a concept that was scrapped or merged into something else, as the developers could easily have finished them in the year after the games launched on Nintendo Switch.