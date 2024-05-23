Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers desperately want one monster’s unavailable Shiny

As with many Pokemon generations before it, Scarlet & Violet has a handful of monsters that are Shiny-locked, meaning they are unobtainable.

A post on the Scarlet & Violet subreddit gained traction among the community after one trainer praised Koraidon’s “beautiful” design, and included artwork of both its standard and Shiny designs.

Unfortunately, both Koraidon and Miraidon are Shiny-locked in Gen 9, likely due to their prominence in the game’s story and in-game functionality.

While many fans agreed that Koraidon’s design was great, far more simply wanted to get their hands on this coveted Shiny form.

“It’s Shiny is INSANE,” commented one trainer, while another said, “Imo, that Shiny is one of the best Legendary Shinies.”

As many fans likely haven’t seen Koraidon’s Shiny form since there is no legitimate way to obtain it, its normal red coloration changes to black, with the blue fur accents changing to red and yellow. This Shiny form is reminiscent of other popular black Shiny Pokemon such as Rayquaza, Greninja, and Charizard.

Sadly for many trainers, the only way Shiny Koraidon may be available in the future is through special events, distributions, or unofficial means.

Developer Game Freak and The Pokemon Company have Shiny-locked certain Pokemon more frequently as time has gone on. The practice began heavily in Gen 5, with nearly every Legendary being Shiny-locked from Gen 8 onwards.

In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, a trainer’s Starters are Shiny-locked, along with every story-relevant Titan and Legendary Pokemon in both the base game and DLC expansions.

However, if Sword & Shield are anything to go by, trainers may be able to get their hands on Shiny Koraidon and Miraidon in the future.

Nearly two years after Gen 8’s release, Pokemon held a special distribution event that allowed players to use download codes to claim Shiny Zacian and Shiny Zamazenta from various retailers. Like Koraidon and Miraidon, these two box art Legendaries were also Shiny-locked.

With any luck, fans will be able to own this coveted Scarlet & Violet Shiny before long.

