GamingPokemon

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers desperately want one monster’s unavailable Shiny

Philip Trahan
pokemon scarlet violet koraidonThe Pokemon Company

As with many Pokemon generations before it, Scarlet & Violet has a handful of monsters that are Shiny-locked, meaning they are unobtainable.

A post on the Scarlet & Violet subreddit gained traction among the community after one trainer praised Koraidon’s “beautiful” design, and included artwork of both its standard and Shiny designs.

Unfortunately, both Koraidon and Miraidon are Shiny-locked in Gen 9, likely due to their prominence in the game’s story and in-game functionality.

While many fans agreed that Koraidon’s design was great, far more simply wanted to get their hands on this coveted Shiny form.

“It’s Shiny is INSANE,” commented one trainer, while another said, “Imo, that Shiny is one of the best Legendary Shinies.”

As many fans likely haven’t seen Koraidon’s Shiny form since there is no legitimate way to obtain it, its normal red coloration changes to black, with the blue fur accents changing to red and yellow. This Shiny form is reminiscent of other popular black Shiny Pokemon such as Rayquaza, Greninja, and Charizard.

Sadly for many trainers, the only way Shiny Koraidon may be available in the future is through special events, distributions, or unofficial means.

Developer Game Freak and The Pokemon Company have Shiny-locked certain Pokemon more frequently as time has gone on. The practice began heavily in Gen 5, with nearly every Legendary being Shiny-locked from Gen 8 onwards.

In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, a trainer’s Starters are Shiny-locked, along with every story-relevant Titan and Legendary Pokemon in both the base game and DLC expansions.

However, if Sword & Shield are anything to go by, trainers may be able to get their hands on Shiny Koraidon and Miraidon in the future.

Nearly two years after Gen 8’s release, Pokemon held a special distribution event that allowed players to use download codes to claim Shiny Zacian and Shiny Zamazenta from various retailers. Like Koraidon and Miraidon, these two box art Legendaries were also Shiny-locked.

With any luck, fans will be able to own this coveted Scarlet & Violet Shiny before long.

Related Topics

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

About The Author

Philip Trahan

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

keep reading
Pokemon
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet version exclusives and differences explained
Brent Koepp
Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet expansion review
Pokemon
Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet expansion review – A colorful debut
Laura Gray
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Paradox Pokemon
Pokemon
How to get Koraidon & Miraidon in Pokemon Scarlet Violet: Ride and Battle modes explained
Zackerie Fairfax
new pokemon starters in scarlet and violet
Pokemon
Are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet starters shiny locked?
Laura Gray

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.