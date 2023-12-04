New Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk leaks are a Shiny hunter’s dream

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC is almost here and if these new leaks prove true, Shiny hunters will have their work cut out for them.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are about the receive part two of the Hidden Treasures of Area Zero DLC pack. The Indigo Disk releases in a little over a week on December 14.

The new DLC will bring new stories, Pokemon, and a whole new region of Paldea to explore. Our Indigo Disk preview goes into great detail on all the officially available info for this next chapter in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

On the not-so-official side of things, data miners have had a peak into the files of the Indigo Disk and revealed some potentially exciting new details. A horde of Legendary Pokemon encounters is coming and CentroLeaks has suggested they will not be Shiny-locked.

According to the initial Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk leaks shared by pokeos.com, 25 static Legendary encounters are coming in the new DLC. There is a caveat that the currently published list is “subject to change” of course.

CentroLeaks, which offers trusted Pokemon leak information, has given additional context claiming their Shiny variants will be available. With the list currently given, this will be the first time that certain Shiny Legendary Pokemon will be available outside of Mystery Gifts or more spurious means.

In the case of Generation 8’s DLC Legendaries, Spectrier, Glastrier, and Kubfu will be officially Shiny for the first time. Previously, the only way to obtain Shiny forms of these Pokemon was via hacking.

According to the initial leaks, these Legendary Pokemon returning to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet may be obtainable via Tera Raids. The inclusion of Tera-types to certain Pokemon could lead to some interesting competitive shenanigans.

The Pokemon Company Guys, Kubfu’s nose might be a different color. Isn’t that exciting?

The addition of all these Legendaries should be exciting to any Pokemon trainer. However, the opportunity to catch their Shiny counterparts is probably of the most interest to dedicated Shiny hunters.

Of course, leaks should always be taken with a grain of salt as some or all of the information could be incorrect. Although, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet data mines have been pretty spot-on so far.