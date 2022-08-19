Everything we know about Koraidon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Scarlet Legendary

Koraidon, the Legendary mascot for Pokemon Scarlet, is a mysterious dragon-type that can transform into several different forms.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduce two new box Legendaries that not only possess immense power but work to accompany trainers on their journies and replace the need for HMs.

Koraidon is a red dragon with white and blue accents and a wheel-shaped appendage jutting from its chest. It isn’t known to evolve but can transform to traverse the Paldea region. These forms include Sprinting Form, Swimming Form, and Gliding Form.

While Koraidon doesn’t use the “wheel” while sprinting, it uses its other body parts while swimming and gliding. Its white antenna unravels to reveal the wings it uses to glide, and it uses its throat as a floatation device while swimming.

Type of Pokemon

The design of a Legendary is one of the determining factors when fans are choosing which version to buy, but their typing is just as important. Luckily, both Legendaries have a pretty solid dual type.

Koraidon is a Dragon-type and an Electric-type Legendary Pokemon.

Koraidon forms

Koraidon, like most Legendaries, does not evolve.

However, it does have various forms that players can switch between to suit their needs:

Normal Form: Walking on all fours, this form is ready for battle

Walking on all fours, this form is ready for battle Sprinting Form: Inflating its Wheel-like throat and tucking in its tail, this is the fastest way to traverse Paldea on foot

Inflating its Wheel-like throat and tucking in its tail, this is the fastest way to traverse Paldea on foot Swimming Form: Koraidon uses its throat as a floatation device while paddling through the water

Koraidon uses its throat as a floatation device while paddling through the water Gliding Form: Unravelling its tendrils, Koraidon spreads its wings to glide through the air

If you’re basing whether to pick up Pokemon Scarlet or Pokemon Violet on the box Legendary, hopefully, this information will help you make your decision. Here is a list of differences and exclusive Pokemon.