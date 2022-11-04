Where to buy Nintendo Switch OLED Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Edition: Price & what’s included

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: [email protected]

If you’re looking to buy a Nintendo Switch OLED: Pokemon Scarlet & Violet edition console, you’ve come to the right place. Here, we’ll show you where to buy it, the prices, and what’s included.

Pokemon trainers around the world can’t wait to jump into the Paldea region on November 18, and many will be doing so with a brand-new Nintendo console.

A limited edition Nintendo Switch OLED was released worldwide on November 4, called the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Edition.

For those wondering what’s included and where they can possibly snipe one, you’ve come to the right place – as it’s officially in the wild.

The Pokemon Company Pokemon Scarlet and Violet releases on November 18, 2022.

Where to buy Nintendo Switch OLED – Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Edition

This special Nintendo Switch OLED console, the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Edition, can be bought at the following outlets worldwide:

Amazon

Best Buy

How much is Nintendo Switch OLED Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Edition? Prices

Deals for the new limited-edition Switch OLED console may emerge in the future, though – at the time of writing – both Amazon and Best Buy are offering the same price point.

Can you buy both Pokemon Scarlet & Violet together?

If you’re looking to get ahold of both Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, possibly to ensure you catch all the exclusive Pokemon across the Paldea region, there is a Double Pack available.

What’s included with the Pokemon Scarlet Violet Switch OLED?

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Edition of the Nintendo Switch OLED contains the following:

Nintendo Switch – OLED Model console (Special design)

Joy-Con (L)/(R) controllers (special design)

Joy-Con strap (special design)

Nintendo Switch dock (special design)

Joy-Con grip, Nintendo Switch AC Adapter

High speed HDMI cable, and Safety guide

Does the Nintendo Switch OLED Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Edition include the games?

The game is not included in the bundle for the Nintendo Switch OLED Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Edition – so those considering a purchase based on potentially having the titles ship early, beware.

For more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet news, check out our hub and you can pre-order either game here.

