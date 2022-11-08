Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raids explained: Dates, times, Pokemon & Tera Types

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at [email protected]

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans will again have the chance to team up with other players, trading out Sword & Shield’s Max Raid dens for Tera Battles. Here is everything to know about current and past Tera Raid battles.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet features a new type of cooperative battle challenge for players with groups of friends. Tera Raid Battles will feature a rotating selection of extremely powerful Pokemon, each possessing a unique Tera Type.

The mechanic is similar to Sword & Shield’s Max Raid Dens, requiring players to locate Tera Crystals on the map and then team up with four other companions to take on the extra-powerful Pokemon. Additionally, certain Pokemon will be featured in rotating events, similar to those delivered through the Wild Area News updates of Gen 8.

Fans wanting to participate in both general and event Tera Raid Battles can find everything they need to know below.

What is a Tera Type in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Specific to the Paldea region, a Tera Type is a temporary typing acquired by a Pokemon who Terastallized.

The Pokemon Company A Normal Tera Type Eevee jumps into battle

The temporary type the Pokemon can access while Terastallized depends on its Tera Type. While some Pokemon Tera Types match their originals, others have the opportunity to access a different type – like a Flying-type Pikachu, or a Dragon-type Charizard.

While Terastallized, the Pokemon glimmers with a gemstone-like coating and obtains a special hat that denotes what Tera Type is active.

What Tera Raid Crystals are in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Currently, there are two Tera Raid Crystal types for the games.

As shown in a recent trailer video on The Pokemon Official YouTube Channel, players will be able to find standard Crystal Tera Raid Battles and Black Crystal Tera Raid Battles.

The standard Crystal Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will be common, and feature boosted Pokemon with unique Tera Types but no other special attributes.

The Black Crystal Tera Raids are specific to events and possess Pokemon that are much more powerful and difficult to take down. The Raids also offer special rewards, and Pokemon with unique marks, Abilities, and moves.

It is important to note that only one of each event Black Crystal Tera Raid Pokemon can be caught per save file.

Additionally, only players who have beaten the games will be able to access the Black Crystal Tera Raids, as they are available only in the post-game content. Players can still join in on these raids before completing the game by joining a Tera Raid Battle with someone who has already completed the games.

Active Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid Events

Below are the upcoming or active Tera Raid Battle events for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Pokemon Tera Crystal Type Tera Type Event Date Start Event Date End Eevee Standard “Various” November 25, 2022, at 4 PM PST November 27, 2022, at 3:49 PM PST Charizard Black Dragon December 1, 2022, at 4 PM PST December 18, 2022, at 3:59 PM PST

This guide will continue to update as new information for Scarlet & Violet is released. If you would like to pre-order the game, you can do so here.