Pokemon Scarlet and Violet patch: Everything we know

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has had a troubled launch with reports of performance issues hindering trainers’ progress and fun. Will an upcoming patch smooth over the rough edges?

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are pushing the hardware of the Nintendo Switch to its limit. As a result, the ambitious open-world adventure is riddled with bugs and performance issues with some players complaining the game is unplayable in its current state.

While lots of trainers have still been able to have a good time in Game Freak’s bottomless sandbox, the world of Paldea clearly needs some attention in the form of a patch before it can become the experience it deserves to be. Here’s everything we know about a Pokemon Scarlet and Violet patch to fix the game’s many issues.

The Pokemon Company There’s an excellent game hiding in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Is there a Pokemon Scarlet & Violet patch?

The only patch there has been so far for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet was the day one patch that was released just before the game arrived. This patch helped fix some bugs and performance issues, but many problems still remain.

As a result, fans are calling for Game Freak to release a much more significant patch that helps the game run smoothly when the console is docked and in portable mode. At present, the Nintendo Switch family of consoles is still having trouble running Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, with the game being the most technically demanding Pokemon title to date.

When will there be another Pokemon Scarlet & Violet patch?

We don’t know yet for sure, but the good news is that another Pokemon Scarlet and Violet patch is almost certainly on its way. Nintendo and Game Freak have been tight-lipped so far, however, they’re unlikely to do nothing while their flagship console struggles to run such an important title.

Chances are, the developers are already hard at work on a fix and it’s simply a case of playing the waiting game. Pokemon Legends: Arceus also had issues at launch, however, Game Freak released a sizable patch less than two months after the game was released which fixed most of the problems.

Pokemon Sword and Shield were released on November 15, 2019, with the 1.1 patch arriving on January 9, 2020. Game Freak continued to release patches for the game, fixing various performance-related bugs, until May 2020.

Therefore, we can confidently predict that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will also receive some much-needed support in the near future. If the developers stick to the current release model from Gen 8 and Legends: Arceus, a patch will likely be with us in January.

However, the pressing nature of Scarlet and Violet’s performance issues may prompt Game Freak to release one sooner.

So that’s all we know about the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet patch, check out some more of our guides below:

