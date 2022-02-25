Pokemon Go Tour Johto Battle Challenge: Gym Trainer lineups & counters

A new set of Gym Trainers are taking over PokeStops for the Pokemon Go Tour Johto Battle Challenge, so we’ve got their lineups and the best counters to help you defeat them.

There’s a lot happening during Saturday’s Tour Johto event, from the Rotating Habitats to the debut of Apex Shadow Lugia and Ho-Oh. Along the way, players will also need to encounter a new type of opponent at PokeStops.

These new Gym Trainers are similar to the Team Go Rocket Grunts, except this time it’s real-life players and their favorite Pokemon. You’ll need to beat them all to complete the Go Tour Johto Battle Challenge Timed Research.

Advertisement

Each one of these Gym Trainers has a lineup of Pokemon that align with a specific type, so once you figure that out it shouldn’t be too hard to defeat them. With our lineups and counter tips below, beating them will be a breeze.

Contents

AbsolFairy (Ice) lineup & counters

This Gym Trainer will use Ice-type Pokemon, so you’ll need strong Fighting or Rock-type counters like Lucario, Conkeldurr, Machamp, and Rampardos.

Here is AbsolFairy’s lineup:

Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Dewgong Lapras Sneasel

Alehouhou (Bug) lineup & counters

This Gym Trainer will use Bug-type Pokemon, but with Scizor being a dual Bug/Steel-type, the best counters are strong Fire-types like Darmanitan, Flareon, Charizard, and Infernape.

Here is Alehouhou’s lineup in Pokemon Go:

Advertisement

Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Parasect Scizor Heracross

Bathazarpokemom (Steel) lineup & counters

This Gym Trainer will use Steel-type Pokemon, which means you’ll want a team of powerful Fire-types like Darmanitan, Flareon, Charizard, and Infernape to take them down.

Here is Bathazarpokemom’s lineup in Pokemon Go:

Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Forretress Steelix Skarmory

Brissete (Ghost) lineup & counters

This Gym Trainer will use a lineup of spooky Ghost-type Pokemon, so you’ll want to prioritize Dark-type counters like Darkrai, Zarude, Absol, and Houndoom.

Here is Brissete’s lineup in Pokemon Go:

Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Gastly Misdreavus Gengar

Leon9715 (Normal) lineup & counters

This Gym Trainer will use Normal-type Pokemon, which should make things easy as you’ll just need a strong Fighting-type like Machamp, Hariyama, or Lucario to deal with them.

However, Leon9715 also has Jigglypuff as a wild card, which is super-effective against Fighting-types, so you’ll need a strong Poison-type like Victreebel or Vileplume too.

Advertisement

Here is Leon9715’s lineup in Pokemon Go:

Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Rattata Jigglypuff Eevee

MajinSage (Dragon) lineup & counters

This Gym Trainer will use Dragon-type Pokemon, making it one of the most difficult Gym Trainer fights, but with strong Fairy-type counters like Togekiss and Gardevoir, you’ll be fine.

Here is MajinSage’s lineup in Pokemon Go:

Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Dragonair Kingdra Dragonite

Robbenprinz (Flying) lineup & counters

This Gym Trainer will use Flying-type Pokemon, but all of them have secondary typings. Fortunately, they’re all weak to Ice-types, so freeze them with Mamoswine, Weavile, or Glaceon.

Here is Leon9715’s lineup in Pokemon Go:

Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Hoppip Gligar Crobat

Terureruru (Fighting) lineup & counters

This Gym Trainer will only use Fighting-type Pokemon, which are conveniently all weak to Psychic-types like Mewtwo, Alakazam, Espeon, and Hoopa.

Advertisement

Here is Terureruru’s lineup in Pokemon Go:

Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Mankey Machoke Hitmontop

That’s all of the Pokemon Go Tour Johto Gym Trainer Battle lineups. If you become familiar with each Gym Trainer and the best counters, you’ll be able to defeat them in no time at all.

While you’re here, make sure you catch up on the current Raid Bosses, the exclusive moves you can learn during Tour Johto, and the new Shiny debuts to make the most of the event.

Now you know how to defeat the Johto Tour Gym Trainers, check out some of our other Pokemon Go guides below:

Advertisement

Spotlight Hour guide | Current Raid Bosses | Best attackers and defenders in Go | Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | How to get free Remote Raid Passes | Sierra counters guide | How to catch Ditto | Shop: Items list, prices, box changes