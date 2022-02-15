Pokemon Go adds new “Apex” versions of Shadow Lugia & Ho-Oh for Johto Tour

Niantic is adding new versions of Shadow Lugia & Shadow Ho-Oh for the upcoming Johto Tour. The new “Apex” variants boost the already-powerful Legendaries with insane stats.

In a surprise announcement, Niantic revealed that they are going to be introducing a brand new version of the Johto Legendary birds in Pokemon Go.

Apex Shadow Ho-Oh and Apex Shadow Lugia are both being offered as a special reward for those participating in the Go Tour: Johto on February 26, 2022.

Apex Shadow Ho-Oh & Apex Shadow Lugia Pokemon Go debut announced

In a February 15 Twitter post, Niantic announced that the Johto Tour will be debuting new Apex versions of both Shadow Lugia and Ho-Oh.

“Looming in the dark are even more powerful Shadow Pokémon. Powered by ambition, Arlo has used the mysterious power behind the door to create Apex Shadow Lugia and Apex Shadow Ho-Oh!” the tweet read.

On the official Niantic website, the developer explained that the Apex Shadow Ho-Oh and Apex Shadow Lugia can be unlocked after players complete the event’s Masterwork Research.

As far as what the Apex versions entail, the Legendary Shadow Pokemon will have boosted special moves. Trainers who manage to purify them will then upgrade their attack to get a second damage buff.

In good news for players, Niantic has also revealed that Johto Tour Ticket holders will be able to get both Apex Legendaries regardless of which version of the event they choose.

“Ticket holders will be able to obtain both Apex Shadow Lugia and Apex Shadow Ho-Oh regardless of which version they select for Pokémon GO Tour: Johto,” they wrote.

The powerful new versions of the Legendaries can only be obtained as a reward for those who purchase tickets to the Johto Tour. The price of admission is US$11.99 and can be purchased in the Pokemon Go app.