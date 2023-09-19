Pokemon Go’s latest event, Psychic Spectacular 2023, is available for trainers to enjoy and it’s brought a Solosis-focused Timed Research quest along with it.

Each year, Niantic reveals the Psychic Spectacular event for trainers to enjoy a few days’ worth of Psychic-type Pokemon.

The event this year brings Shiny Solosis into the game for the first time in the wild and through a Timed Research quest.

Here’s everything we know about Psychic Spectacular 2023’s Timed Research quest.

Pokemon Go Psychic Spectacular Timed Research tasks & rewards

Thanks to Serebii, here are the tasks and rewards for this year’s Timed Research quest for the event:

Step 1 of 1

Make 5 Curveball Throws – Solosis encounter

Make 10 Curveball Throws – Solosis encounter

Make 15 Curveball Throws – Solosis encounter

Make 20 Curveball Throws – Solosis encounter

Make 25 Curveball Throws – Solosis encounter

Make 30 Curveball Throws – Solosis encounter

Make 35 Curveball Throws – Solosis encounter

Make 42 Curveball Throws – Solosis encounter

Rewards: Solosis encounter, 30 Poke Balls, 1 Incubator

There’s everything you need to know about the Timed Research quest in the Psychic Spectacular 2023 event.

