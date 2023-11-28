Pokemon Go Timeless Travels: Start date, new Pokemon, and bonuses

A new Pokemon Go season is here, and this time it focuses on the land of Hisui and many of the region’s Pokemon. Learn more in our Pokemon Go Timeless Travels season guide.

The seasons they keep on changing, and as fans say goodbye to Pokemon Go Adventures Abound, it’s time for something new. The latest season is called Pokemon Go Timeless Travels, and it will soon be taking fans on a journey through time, space, and the ancient land of Hisui.

As revealed by Niantic, the new season of Pokemon Go Timeless Travels begins on December 1, 2023, and the reveal trailer promises a chance for players to “catch up with friends old and new” while giving a glimpse of newer creatures like Hisui’s Wyrdeer. In this guide, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about this chilling new season.

Contents

The Pokemon Go Timeless Travel season goes live on December 1, 2023, at 10 AM local time. Then, the season ends on March 1, 2024, at 10 AM local time.

That’s four full months, with events littered throughout, and plenty of exciting updates still waiting to be announced.

Pokemon Go Timeless Travel new Pokemon

As shown in the Pokemon Go Timeless Travels, several new Pokemon are coming. Currently, while we expect more to be announced, the new Pokemon confirmed to be appearing in Pokemon Go for the first time are:

Hisuian Samurott

Hisuian Typhlosion

Hisuian Decidueye

Wyrdeer

Lab Coat Pikachu

Plus, the Timeless Travels reveal trailer also teases silhouettes of the Pokemon Palkia and Dialga, so considering the latest season’s connection to Hisui and Pokemon Legends Arceus, we expect to soon learn about the reveal of Origin Forme Palkia and Origin Forme Dialga for Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Timeless Travel seasonal bonuses

Like any other season, Pokemon Go fans can experience certain bonuses specific to Timeless Travels.

For the current season, Pokemon Go fans will benefit from the following bonuses and changes to gameplay:

Trainers level 31 and above will receive one guaranteed Candy XL when trading Pokemon

Trainers level 31 and above will have a higher chance to receive Rare Candy XL from in-person five-star raids

One additional Candy when trading Pokemon

Increased XP for a seven-day PokeStop spin streak

Increased XP and Stardust for a seven-day Pokemon catch streak

Pokemon Go Timeless Travels Community Day Catch-Up

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

A great chance to bag any shiny Pokemon you might have missed, Pokemon Go Timeless Travels includes the yearly Pokemon Go Community Day Catch-Up. The event runs on Saturday, December 16, 2023, from 2 PM local time to 5 PM local time, and then again on Sunday, December 17, 2023, from 2 PM local time until 5 PM local time.

You can find out more about the event with our dedicated Pokemon Go Community Day guide, including bonuses and more. For now, the Pokemon featured in the 2023 Pokemon Go Community Day Catch-Up are:

Saturday

Slowpoke

Galarian Slowpoke

Togetic

Chespin

Fennekin

Noibat

Sunday

Poliwag

Wooper

Paldean Wooper

Timburr

Axew

Froakie

Grubbin

Pokemon Go Timeless Travel events

As part of the Pokemon Go Timeless Travels season, several events are set to appear over the four months, and currently, Niantic has revealed the events below:

Hisuian Samurott Raid Day – December 3

Catch-Up Community Day – December 16-17

Community Day – January 6

Community Day Classic – Jan 20

Community Day – Feb 4

Pokemon Go Timeless Travel seasonal Pokemon rotation

The Pokemon Company

A new season means a fresh rotation of Pokemon encounters, and as part of the upcoming Pokemon Go Timeless Travels season, the following Pokemon (and others that are currently unconfirmed) are set to appear more frequently in the wild: (* indicates that they can be encountered as a shiny Pokemon)

Cities

Vulpix*

Ampharos*

Sneasel*

Zigzagoon*

Trubbish*

Klink*

Nimble

Forests

Parasect

Alolan Exeggutor*

Scyther*

Combee*

Dwebble*

Passimian

Smoliv

Mountains

Alolan Geodude*

Rhyhorn*

Larvitar*

Sableye*

Bronzor*

Roggenrola*

Drilbur*

Beaches and Water

Alolan Dugtrio

Shellder*

Paldean Wooper*

Lotad*

Corpish*

Clamperl*

Goomy*

Northern Hemisphere

Beldum*

Pidove*

Foongus*

Deerling (Winter)

Chespin*

Fennekin*

Froakie*

Southern Hemisphere

Treeko*

Torchic*

Mudkip*

Shroomish*

Starly*

Gible*

Deerling (Summer)

That’s all we have on the Pokemon Go Timeless Travels season for now, but we’ll update this guide as soon as more information becomes available. For now, you can read more about the event at the official Pokemon Go website.

