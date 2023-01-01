Pokemon Go New Year’s 2023 Collection Challenge & Field Research tasks

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at daniel.megarry@dexerto.com

The Pokemon Go New Year’s 2023 Collection Challenge has arrived, so here are all the Pokemon you’ll need to catch including Noctowl and the rewards you’ll get for completing it.

To celebrate the arrival of a brand new year, Pokemon Go is hosting a New Year’s 2023 event which features new costume Pokemon, event bonuses including 1/2 Hatch Distance, and themed Raid Bosses.

There’s also an event-exclusive Collection Challenge to complete. These are limited-time challenges that require you to catch a lineup of Pokemon in order to earn rewards: In this case, loads of Stardust!

Below, you’ll find all the Pokemon you need to catch for the New Year’s 2023 Collection Challenge as well as the event-exclusive Field Research tasks.

Pokemon Go New Year’s 2023 Collection Challenge

Here are the Pokemon you need to catch for the New Year’s 2023 Collection Challenge:

Pokemon How to get it Hoothoot (wearing a New Year’s Hat) As a wild encounter and as a 1-Star Raid Boss Noctowl (wearing a New Year’s Hat) Evolve a Hoothoot (wearing a New Year’s Hat) with 50 Candy Pikachu (wearing a Party Top Hat) As a wild encounter and as a 1-Star Raid Boss

If you complete this Collection Challenge you’ll be rewarded with 2023 Stardust.

Pokemon Go New Year’s 2023 Field Research tasks

Here are all of the Field Research tasks in the New Year’s 2023 event:

Hatch an Egg – 1000 Stardust

Hatch 2 Eggs – 2023 Stardust

You’ve only got until Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 8PM local time to finish these Field Research tasks and the Collection Challenge.

Once you've completed all of these challenges, check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

