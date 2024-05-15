Bizarre “Fusion” miscut Pokemon TCG card officially graded

A miscut Pokemon card that fuses two ‘mons together has been officially graded, as the mistake has made it surprisingly valuable.

Pokemon cards are usually valuable due to their rarity, interesting artwork, or their power in the current competitive scene. To this end, players buy countless packs, all in search of their most wanted chase cards.

Sometimes, a card is valuable due to a printing error. This isn’t exclusive to the Pokemon TCG; any shipped card with mistakes can command ridiculous prices on the second-hand market, as they’re truly unique pieces.

A user on the Pokemon TCG Subreddit named SkinInvestor shared a striking Pokemon card that they had graded by CGC Comics. This is an incredibly rare double miscut Pokemon TCG card that actually features two ‘mons.

The card features the right side of an Eldegoss connected to the left side of a Galarian Darmanitan. The owner affectionately referred to the card as “Galarian D,” based on the name text that survived the cut, but the graded version just refers to it as Eldegoss.

Part of what makes this error so interesting is that it combines two Pokemon together, like the fabled Pokemon Fusions that fans have been asking for. Usually, errors in Pokemon TCG cards involve messed up text or framing, so it’s rare to see a card with this big of a screw-up.

It’s also ironic that these cards were both part of the Fusion Strike from 2021, as they were fused together by the miscut.

Galarian D is unusable in the card game due to its incomplete text, but it has tremendous value to the right collector. SkinInvestor has stated in comments that they’re looking to sell the card, which is why it has been graded, but it’s unclear if it will be put up for auction or sold directly to an individual buyer.