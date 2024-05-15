Every ACE SPEC card in Pokemon TCG Twilight Masquerade

If you ever end up in a tough Pokemon TCG match-up, one great way to turn the tides of battle is to pull out an ACE SPEC card. These cards are incredibly powerful with game-changing effects – and the latest Pokemon TCG expansion set, Twilight Masquerade, has plenty of new additions.

Some of the Twilight Masquerade ACE SPEC cards are equivalents to cards from the recent Japanese Mask of Change expansion set, and others come from much older sets like the Megalo Cannon expansion set from the Black & White era.

Here, we’ve gathered every ACE SPEC in Twilight Masquerade and summarized what you need to know about them to help with your deck-building. The set isn’t out at the time of writing but check back on release day – we’ll be sure to update this article with pricing and any further information.

Contents

Unfair Stamp (165/167)

The Pokemon Company Unfair Stamp (165/167) Pokemon card.

Originating from the Japanese set Crimson Haze, Unfair Stamp is one of the most powerful ACE SPEC cards in the game. It has a niche requirement in order to work – your opponent must have just Knocked Out a Pokemon – but it can turn a tricky battle around if you time it well.

When Unfair Stamp is played, both players shuffle their hands into their deck. You then get to draw 5 cards, while your opponent can only draw 2. As the name suggests, this can feel quite unfair if you’re the one with 2 cards as it’s clearly a card meant for the later stages of a match.

This is a great card to have in your hand if you’re playing against a deck with a lot of set-up, like most Dialga Origin Forme VSTAR decks for example. Decks that take a few turns to get going can be stopped in their tracks with a card like this one.

Currently, resale platforms are pricing this gem in the realms of $50 – making it one of the most valuable ACE SPEC cards in Twilight Masquerade.

Secret Box (163/167)

The Pokemon Company Secret Box (163/167) Pokemon card.

If you’re playing a fast-paced deck like a typical Charizard ex deck, you’ll want to get your hands on the Secret Box card as quickly as possible. It’s a very new card, originating in the Mask of Change set, and it allows for quick card movement.

To play this card, you must discard 3 from your hand. Once this requirement has been met, you can search your deck for an Item, a Pokemon Tool, a Supporter, and a Stadium. These can be added to your hand, with the final requirement being that you shuffle your deck.

If you’re looking for quick ways to evolve your Pokemon or get your hands on essential Items, this ACE SPEC could secure an easy win. It’s incredibly powerful and holds a lot of potential for some creative deck-building, so keep an eye out for it.

Hyper Aroma (152/167)

Dexerto Hyper Aroma (152/167) Pokemon card in a sleeve.

Some ACE SPEC cards have mild punishments or tricky requirements included in their text, like having to discard cards or have a Knocked Out Pokemon to use them. This card, however, is just an easy-going boost to any deck that requires evolved Pokemon.

Hyper Aroma allows you to search for up to 3 Stage 1 Pokemon and put them into your hand, requiring you to shuffle your deck afterward.

It’s simple yet effective. If you play a Chien-Pao ex deck where you need to get Baxcalibur up as quickly as possible, for example, having this card is a great way to speed the process up and get your set-up sorted before your opponent can stop you.

Survival Brace (164/167)

The Pokemon Company Survival Brace (164/167) Pokemon card.

Playing against a deck that could potentially Knock Out your Pokemon in one go? You need the Survival Brace ACE SPEC card. This prevents One Hit Knock Outs, which can be a useful counter for decks with heavy Attacks.

If you attach this to your Active Pokemon with full HP and it would have been Knocked Out in one shot during this, it survives the hit with 10 HP. The card must be discarded afterward, but it’s an exceptionally powerful ACE SPEC that counters some heavy hitters in the current meta like Charizard ex.

Scoop Up Cyclone (162/167)

The Pokemon Company Scoop Up Cyclone (162/167) Pokemon card.

The Scoop Up Cyclone ACE SPEC has been around since the Black & White era of the Pokemon TCG, but that doesn’t mean it’s uninteresting. This card offers a lot of utility that can be particularly useful for saving an Active Pokemon in a risky spot.

When used, Scoop Up Cyclone allows you to grab one of your Pokemon and all the attached cards (Energy, Items, etc.) and put it back into your hand. This acts as a reset of sorts, allowing you to backpedal and regain your footing if you’ve ended up in a tricky spot.

Legacy Energy (167/167)

The Pokemon Company Legacy Energy (101/101) Pokemon card.

Legacy Energy is a powerful ACE SPEC that could also end up being a collector’s piece down the line. ACE SPEC cards are usually visually striking to a degree but this one could hold some true resale value thanks to the unique artwork and holo style, so sleeve it and keep it safe if you end up pulling it.

When Legacy Energy is attached to a Pokemon, it gives that Pokemon every type of Energy but only one at a time. If the ‘mon is Knocked Out by an Attack from your opponent, the opponent has to take 1 fewer Prize Card. This can only happen once per turn.

ACE SPEC cards are rare and valuable, but they hold immense value for players, too. It’s going to be fascinating to see how these cards end up changing the competitive scene when Twilight Masquerade hits the market and whether they end up making the cut in popular deck lists, too.

For now, why not check out our list of 10 cards to watch from Twilight Masquerade? This expansion set is looking like it could be one of the biggest this year, with plenty of chase cards and potentially game-changing Pokemon.