Pokemon Go Miltank Battle Day: Shiny availability, Timed Research & bonuses

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at [email protected]

The latest Pokemon Go Battle Day stars Miltank, the Milk Cow Pokemon. Here’s everything you need to know including the bonuses on offer and whether Miltank can be Shiny.

Pokemon Go Battle Days give players extra incentives to get involved with the Go Battle League and square up against other trainers, with Pokemon encounters and Timed Research available to enjoy.

These events also increase the number of sets you can play in a single day and offer a 4x boost in Stardust rewards, so there’s plenty of reason to take part.

Below, you’ll find all the information you need to make the most of Pokemon Go Battle Day: Miltank.

Niantic

Pokemon Go Miltank Battle Day date & time

Pokemon Go Battle Day: Miltank takes place on Sunday, November 6, 2022, from 12AM until 11:59PM local time.

Pokemon Go Miltank Battle Day rewards

Miltank will be guaranteed to appear as a reward encounter between the hours of 11AM and 2PM local time during this Go Battle Day.

The first win reward from the Basic track in each set will be a reward encounter, while the rest of the win rewards will remain unchanged. All win rewards from the Premium track will be a reward encounter.

Can Miltank be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

The good news is that Shiny Miltank is available in Pokemon Go and there will be an increased chance of encountering one as a win reward between the hours of 11AM and 2PM local time.

Pokemon Go Miltank Battle Day bonuses

During the Pokemon Go Battle Day: Miltank event, the number of sets you can play in a day will be increased from 5 to 20, meaning you can take part in a total of 100 battles against other trainers.

There will also be 4x Stardust from win rewards, so this is a great time to stock up (and also use any spare Star Pieces you might have lying around).

Pokemon Go Miltank Battle Day active leagues

There will be two active leagues during this Pokemon Go Battle Day:

Ultra League

Willpower Cup

If you’re struggling to win in either of these formats, we’ve got an Ultra League best team guide and a Willpower Cup best team guide that should give you some guidance on building a good team.

The Willpower Cup is cheaper and more accessible, as it has a 1500 CP limit as opposed to the Ultra League’s 2500 CP limit, but only Dark, Fighting, and Psychic-type Pokemon are allowed to enter.

Pokemon Go Miltank Battle Day Timed Research

Timed Research will be available during this Go Battle Day. Tasks will focus on battling, with rewards including Rare Candy, an Elite Charge TM, and an avatar watch and bracelet inspired by Guzma.

That’s everything you need to know about the Miltank Battle Day! Check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Fastest way to get Best Buddy status | Pokemon Go catching tips | Pokemon Go promo codes