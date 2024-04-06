Pokemon Go Mantine: Best moveset for PvP and Raids

Trainers looking to take on the Pokemon Go Great League can find a great attacker in the Water/Flying-type Mantine. Let’s go over its entire move pool as well as its best moveset for PvP and Raids.

With Pokemon Go’s Jungle Cup: Great League edition available during April 2024, players may be wondering which Pokemon they should bring along.

For a good attacker, trainers may want to considering bring along the Water/Flying-type Mantine. Even outside of the Jungle Cup, Mantine is a great option to bring along in the standard Great League.

So, let’s go over all of Mantine’s available moves in Pokemon Go, as well as its best moveset for both PvP and Raid content.

Pokemon Go Mantine all moves

Here is a list of every move Mantine can learn in Pokemon Go:

Fast Moves

Wing Attack (Flying/STAB)

Bubble (Water/STAB)

Bullet Seed (Grass)

Charged Moves

Ice Beam (Ice)

Aerial Ace (Flying/STAB)

Bubble Beam (Water/STAB)

Water Pulse (Water/STAB)

Pokemon Go Mantine: Best moveset for PvP

For PvP content, the best moveset for Mantine is Bubble as the Fast Move with Bubble Beam and Ice Beam as the Charged Moves.

When talking about Fast Moves, Mantine can perform well with both Bubble and Wing Attack. In reality, its choice of fast move all depends on what type coverage you value most. However, going off Pokemon Go’s current Great League meta, we think Bubble is the more valuable choice.

For Charged Moves, the first choice should be Bubble Beam thanks to its utility and Attack debuffing capabilities. The second Charged Move should go to Ice Beam due to its solid damage output and type coverage.

Pokemon Go Mantine: Best moveset for Raids

Mantine’s best moveset for Raid content is Bubble as the Fast Move with Bubble Beam and Water Pulse as the Charged Moves.

Again, Mantine’s best choice of moves depends on what type coverage you find most valuable. In reality, Mantine can perform decently in Raid content with a Flying-type moveset as well, but we think going with Water is more valuable here.

That's everything you need to know about Mantine's best movesets in Pokemon Go.

