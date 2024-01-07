Best moveset for Shadow Ho-Oh in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

For one weekend during January 2024, Pokemon Go will feature Ho-Oh in Shadow Raids in addition to Moltres. Here are what moves you should teach it and if it’s any good.

During the weekend of January 27, 2024, Ho-Oh will appear instead of Moltres in the available Shadow Raids for that month. However, Moltres will still be featured in Shadow Raids during the remaining weekends of January 2024.

As part of the tower duo alongside Lugia, Ho-Oh was the first Generation II Pokemon to be revealed back in 1996.

If you’re looking to add Ho-Oh to your Pokemon Go collection, keep reading to learn the best moveset and if it’s any good in battle.

Contents

Shadow Ho-Oh’s best moveset in Pokemon Go

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

The best moves that Ho-Oh can be taught are Incinerate as a Fast Move and Brave Bird as a Charged Move. This combination will deal the biggest damage in battle due to STAB. The moves can also be boosted by Sunny or Windy weather.

You can also replace Incinerate with Steel Wing if you wish to do so.

All moves Ho-Oh can learn in Pokemon Go

Here’s a look at all the moves that Ho-Oh can be taught in Pokemon Go:

Ho-Oh Fast Moves

Steel Wing

Extrasensory

Hidden Power

Incinerate

Ho-Oh Charged Moves

Fire Blast

Solar Beam

Brave Bird

Earthquake (Elite TM)

Sacred Fire (Elite TM)

Frustration (Shadow)

Return (Purified)

Is Shadow Ho-Oh any good in Pokemon Go?

Despite Sacred Fire’s STAB bonus, Ho-Oh falls short compared to the other available Fire Legendaries. At the time of writing, Shadow Ho-Oh ranks #125 in the Ultra League and #477 in the Great League, according to PvPoke. It also ranks #12 in the Master League.

That’s everything you need to know about Shadow Ho-Oh’s moves in Pokemon Go. Check out our other helpful guides below:

