Pokemon Go Ho-Oh Raid Guide: Weaknesses & best counters

Generation 2’s Legendary Bird, Ho-Oh, will be returning to Pokemon Go raids in the Shared Skies season.

Trainers who played Gold version or its remake HeartGold will recognize the Rainbow Pokemon, Ho-Oh, as the box Legendary for those titles.

This Fire/Flying-type packs quite the punch behind its majestic appearance. Players who want to add this powerful Legendary to their roster in Pokemon Go are in luck, as it is returning to 5-star raids once again.

So, let’s go over everything you need to know to prepare for Ho-Oh’s raid, including its weaknesses and the best counter Pokemon to bring along.

Contents

Ho-Oh weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Ho-oh is a Fire/Flying-type Pokemon, which means it’s weak to Rock, Water, and Electric-type moves. As such, Players should build their strategy around Pokemon with these types.

This means the Legendary is resistant to Ground, Fighting, Steel, Fire, Fairy, Bug, and Grass-type attacks, so trainers shouldn’t bring those types along, as they won’t be very effective.

Ho-Oh counters in Pokemon Go

Here are some of the best counters you can use during the battle:

Pokemon Sprite Best Moveset Mega Diancie Rock Throw & Rock Slide Mega Aerodactyl Rock Throw & Rock Slide Mega Tyranitar Smack DOwn and Stone Edge Shadow Rampardos Smack Down & Rock Slide Shadow Rhyperior Smack Down & Rock Wrecker Shadow Aggron Smack Down & Meteor Beam Terrakion Smack Down & Rock Slide Tyrantrum Rock Throw & Meteor Beam Gigalith Smack Down & Meteor Beam Aurorus Rock Throw & Meteor Beam

The list above includes a mix of Megas, Legendaries, Shadow, and standard Pokemon, so there should be something for every trainer.

Of course, these Pokemon still need to be leveled up and know the proper moves if you want to defeat 5-star Ho-oh in raids.

How to get Ho-Oh in Pokemon Go

As a Legendary, Ho-Oh can only be obtained through Raid battles in Pokemon Go. Luckily for players, this monster will make a comeback to 5-Star Raid battles from Friday, June 28, 2024 until Monday, July 8, 2024.

After defeating it in a raid battle, trainers will have an opportunity to catch Ho-Oh and add it to their roster.

Can Ho-Oh be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Ho-Oh can be Shiny in Pokemon Go and fans who take on this Legendary in 5-star raids will have a chance to encounter its Shiny version.

Shiny Ho-Oh hit the mobile game on May 19, 2018, as part of the Raid Battle Bonus Challenge. Shiny Ho-oh takes on a more gold appearance, with its crest, beak, and tail feathers becoming silver.

That’s all you need to know to take down Ho-Oh in 5-star raids. For more about Legendary Pokemon, check our guide on every Legendary in Pokemon Go or our Lugia Pokemon Go Raid guide.