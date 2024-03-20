Pokemon Go Shadow Raikou: Best moveset for PvP and Raids

Raikou is back in Pokemon Go, as it is the newest Shadow Raid Boss that will haunt players during the weekends of March. If you manage to catch one, here’s Shadow Raikou’s best moveset for both PvP and Raids in the game.

Pokemon Go’s new World of Wonders season brings plenty of new content to the game, and a portion of that content revolves around new and returning Shadow Raids.

Trainers can look forward to the debut of Shadow Suicune, Entei, and Raikou Raids throughout the season. Specifically, Shadow Raikou will be appearing in Shadow Raids on weekends throughout March 2024.

So, let’s take a look at this Shadow Electric Legendary Pokemon and break down its best moveset in PvP and Raid content.

Contents

Pokemon Go Shadow Raikou all moves

The Legendary Shadow Raikou is an Electric-type Pokemon that has access to the following moves:

Shadow Raikou Fast Moves

Thunder Shock (Electric/STAB)

Volt Switch (Electric/STAB)

Shadow Raikou Charged Moves

Shadow Ball (Ghost)

Thunder (Electric/STAB)

Thunderbolt (Electric/STAB)

Wild Charge (Electric/STAB)

Frustration (Normal/Shadow Pokemon)

Return (Normal/Purified Pokemon)

Like all Shadow Pokemon, Shadow Raikou will know the Charged Move Frustration. However, certain Pokemon Go Team Rocket events allow players to change the Charged Move of Shadow Pokemon with a Charged TM.

Pokemon Go Shadow Raikou best PvP moveset

The best moveset for Shadow Raikou in PvP is Thunder Shock as the Fast Move and Wild Charge and Shadow Ball as the Charged Moves.

While it can be a toss-up between choosing Thunder Shock or Volt Switch as the Fast Move, Thunder Shock ultimately provides the higher overall DPS output. This is thanks to its ability to rack up Energy to spam Charged Moves.

As for its Charged Moves, Wild Charge is simply Shadow Raikou’s best STAB option as it outpaces both Thunderbolt and Thunder. Shadow Ball should be used as the second option thanks to its coverage.

Pokemon Go Shadow Raikou best Raid moveset

Shadow Raikou’s best Raid or PvE moveset in Pokemon Go is going to be the same as its PvP moveset. Trainers want to use Thunder Shock as the Fast Move and Wild Charge and Shadow Ball as the Charged Moves. These are for the same reasons as stated above.

It’s worth noting that Shadow Raikou is the best Electric-type attacker currently in Pokemon Go. As such, it will be a major boon for clearing both PvP and PvE content.

In particular, it’s an excellent Gym attacker and a heavy-hitter in Raid content. Thanks to its bulk and the addition of Shadow Ball to its move pool, it can hit nearly every Pokemon in the game.

